ABC’s ’20/20: A Tangled Web’ is a two-hour-long special that focuses on a twisted up love triangle involving harassment, stalking and a disappearance that ended in a fatal tragedy. Chronicling the story of Cari Farver, it highlights how she, in November of 2012, allegedly broke up with her partner of two weeks, Dave Kroupa, moved states, and then went on to obsessively message him for years to come. However, as investigations revealed, it wasn’t Cari who was texting him at all; it was her killer, another one of Dave’s former girlfriends. So, let’s find out where Dave himself is now, shall we?

Who Is Dave Kroupa?

Dave, or David A. Kroupa, moved to Omaha, Nebraska, in 2012 after taking up a new job as the manager of an auto repair shop. At the time, he was single and on his own for the first time in a while, having just separated from his longtime girlfriend, with whom he had two kids. So, Dave decided to sign up for a few online dating sites and get into relationships involving no strings or commitment. And he always made his intentions clear. Early in the dating scene, he came across Shanna “Liz” Golyar, whom he was romantically involved with for a few months, and then in late October, he bumped into Cari Farver, a single parent like him.

Dave asked Cari, a customer at his shop, out on a date as soon as possible, and they immediately hit it off. Plus, the fact that Cari told him that she wasn’t looking for anything serious either made him think that he hit the jackpot. Dave was so taken by his new partner that when she was given a big project at work, the office of which was right around the corner from where he lived, he offered to let her stay with him. But then, on November 13, 2012, Dave got a text from Cari’s number, saying that she wanted to move in, which was strange considering that they had already talked about that not happening.

What followed after Dave responded no, was a series of abusive texts, a break-up message, and Cari saying she was leaving for good. At that time, Dave thought that he dodged a bullet. But he could have never imagined that for the next four years, he’d be subjected to stalker-ish and hateful messages from Cari’s number that would make him fearful for his own life.

Where Is Dave Kroupa Now?

When 2015 rolled around, and investigators suspected foul play in Cari Farver’s case, with Dave’s other partner, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, being responsible, Dave cooperated with the authorities completely. He revealed that he and Liz had rekindled their relationship for a brief while, being on-and-off, before breaking up for good in 2015 itself. Then, he willingly turned over a tablet that he remembered Liz using while they were together, which ended up being the linchpin for the case against her as it possessed implicating images.

Furthermore, in 2017, when Liz stood trial for Cari’s murder, with the prosecutors claiming that she impersonated Cari online for years to cover up any suspicion, Dave agreed to testify. He admitted to having received thousands of e-mails and text messages signed by Cari over the years, but although he never caught Cari stalking him, he did one day catch Liz “crawling … on the ground” between his apartment building and parked cars. And when it was all done, Dave said, “I want Liz to go away and never do this to anybody again.”

Dave, 43, because of his past, now prefers to live his life away from the spotlight. In fact, he doesn’t even have a public presence on any social media platform. All we could find under his name was a LinkedIn profile, indicating that he currently works as an Independent Business Owner in the Omaha Metropolitan Area. But as the account doesn’t even have a picture, we can’t be sure if it’s the same Dave Kroupa.

Read More: Where Are Cari’s Mother and Son Now?