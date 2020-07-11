ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ is unarguably America’s most-watched dating and relationship reality television series that has been entertaining the audiences since its inception on March 25, 2002. DeAnna Pappas appeared on the 11th edition of the show but unfortunately, she was sent home by the bachelor of the season, Brad Womack, in what is now considered the most controversial finale in the show’s history.

Not everyone gets a second chance at finding love but DeAnna got chosen for the fourth season of the gender-reversed spin-off, ‘The Bachelorette.’ She got engaged to Jesse Csincsak but their love affair couldn’t last long. Naturally, you must be wondering: Where is DeAnna Pappas now? Did she find her perfect match?

DeAnna Pappas: The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Journey

Georgia native DeAnna Marie Pappas was one of the contestants on the eleventh season of the hit reality show in 2007. Throughout the season, DeAnna was one of the few women, Austin-based winemaker Stephen Bradley Womack struck a connection with. It became more evident when Brad chose the realtor as the finalist, alongside Phoenix Suns Cheerleader, Jenni Croft. Leading up to the finale, Brad confessed that he feels strongly for both of them but found it difficult to choose one woman he would want to spend the rest of his life with.

After enough contemplation, Brad decided to dump Jenni and choose DeAnna. However, things took a drastic turn when he told DeAnna that he couldn’t marry her either as he felt deeply connected to neither Jenni nor DeAnna. Heartbroken, DeAnna was asked to join Ellen DeGeneres on her talk-show wherein she revealed that DeAnna has been chosen to be on the 2008 season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

After spending time with 25 men in the Bachelor Mansion and also traveling to exotic locations with a few of them, DeAnna listened to her heart and accepted the proposal of pro-snowboarder Jesse Csincsak over Cleveland-based account executive Jason Mesnick. The couple was set to tie the knot on May 9, 2009, but their romance couldn’t stand the test of time, and DeAnna and Jesse split in November 2008.

Where is DeAnna Pappas’ Now? Is She Married?

While attending 2009’s ‘The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All’ special, DeAnna had no idea that she was going to meet her future husband at the party. Michael Stagliano from ‘The Bachelorette’ season 5 and his then-fiancé Holly Durst, introduced DeAnna to Michael’s twin brother, Stephen Stagliano, and sparks flew between the two.

After dating for a while, the high school teacher popped the question to DeAnna with a 2.12-carat ring in August 2010. The couple got married in the presence of family and friends in the reality star’s hometown Georgia, on October 22, 2011. It’s been over eight years to that day and DeAnna is still deeply in love with her husband Stephen, especially his sense of humor and creativity.

The two are proud parents to a son, Austin, and a daughter, Addison. DeAnna and Stephen’s first child, Addison Marie, was born on Feb 6, 2014. Two years later, in March 2016, the couple was blessed with a son, Austin Michael.

The family lives in Los Angeles, Southern California. DeAnna is a social media influencer and a TV host. She regularly endorses products and shares recipes, on her social media account. DeAnna also hosts a podcast titled ‘Moms in Cars’ alongside Christine Lakin.

