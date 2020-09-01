‘Dr. Pimple Popper’, the wildly popular TLC reality show, follows dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee as she gives her all to eradicate stubborn acne, ugly scarring cysts, and even more rare and serious skin ailments. Dr. Sandra Lee first came up with the idea of ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ when she started posting treatment videos on her YouTube channel and a steadily growing number of people started watching week after week. She started offering discounts or free treatments to her patients in exchange for their consent to post the pimple busting videos online.

When the fan following got big enough, calling themselves “popaholics”, Dr. Lee had to field offers from multiple TV networks and ultimately TLC won. With that, ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ became a regular watch on our screens and Dr. Lee became a household name, ever since the show first premiered in 2018.

Most of the show is filmed within Dr. Lee’s state of the art facility in California – Skin Physicians and Surgeons – which she runs in partnership with her husband, fellow dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Rebish. Here’s all the information we have about Dr. Pimple Popper’s base of operations and how to make an appointment.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s Location

Dr. Lee’s father already owned this dermatology practice when she went off to med school. After completing her residency, Dr. Lee and spouse Dr. Rebish relocated to Upland, California, and took over her father’s practice. The place is known as “Skin Physicians and Surgeons”. They specialize in treating skin diseases and acne problems, along with cosmetic surgeries as well. The TV show ‘Dr. Pimple Popper‘ is also mostly filmed inside this facility in Upland.

Skin Physicians and Surgeons (Dr. Pimple Popper) is located at 859 E Foothill Blvd Suite B, Upland, CA 91786. Their operation hours are between 8 am to 5:30 pm Monday to Thursday, and till 4:30 pm on Friday. They are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

How To Book an Appointment with Dr. Pimple Popper?

If you want to book an appointment with Dr. Pimple Popper herself, or with any of the other (equally talented and reliable) skin doctors at Skin Physicians and Surgeons, you can schedule a consultation with them through their website. There is a small web form that you would need to fill up and submit in order to schedule a face to face consultation. Check out their website here. There is also a list of treatments and surgeries that they offer, so you can also check that out.

Alternatively, you may also give them a call to book an appointment if you live locally. Their listed phone number is +1 909-981-8929. If you don’t live locally and traveling to Upland, California is not possible for you, don’t worry, the wonderful team at Skin Physicians and Surgeons also do remote consultations. You can submit a request through the “Contact Us” page on their website. They do charge a consultation fee of $200 for remote consultations.

