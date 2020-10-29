NBC’s ‘Dateline: Return to Shalimar Way’ chronicles the murder of 61-year-old Leslie Neulander, who, on the morning of September 17, 2012, was found on the floor of her shower, bleeding. Her death was initially ruled to be an accident caused by her slipping and hitting her head on the shower bench, but as time went by and new suspicions arose, along with new evidence, the cause was changed to be homicide by assault. And the person found responsible for it all was none other than her husband, Dr. Robert Neulander, the man who had found her body in the first place. Now, you must be wondering where he currently is, right? Well, we have all the details for you!

Who Is Dr. Robert Neulander?

In the early 2010s, Dr. Robert Neulander was one of the most recognized gynecologists in the area of Syracuse, New York, where he resided with his wife, Leslie Neulander, and shared a happy life with her and his kids. The couple was known for their devotion to their community, giving both their time and money. So it was no surprise that when Leslie passed away, the family got a lot of attention, which turned out to be positive as well as negative. Emily and Brian, from Robert’s first marriage, and Ari and Jenna from the couple’s 28-year-long relationship were a close-knit group, so when Jenna heard her father scream for help on September 17, 2012, she immediately rushed in, and believed everything that he said.

Dr. Robert Neulander revealed that that morning, he went for a jog at a nearby state park, Green Lakes, and then brought his wife her usual cup of morning coffee when he got back. He heard the shower running, so he just placed the cup on her nightstand and walked away. An hour later, though, when he realized that Leslie still hadn’t come out, he went to check in on her, only to see her lying on the shower floor. He said that he started CPR and then tried to call 911, but because the bathroom phone wasn’t working, he ran towards Jenna’s bedroom and yelled for her to do the same. But it was too late. As time went by, because of evidence, Dr. Robert came under suspicion for assaulting his wife and murdering her.

Nearly two years after Leslie Neulander died, Dr. Robert Neulander was arrested and charged with her murder. It turns out that his marriage with her was troubled in recent years and that his “thriving” practice was actually not going as well as expected because of some insurance issues. The investigators, no matter how deep they dug, couldn’t find a sure-shot motive as to why Robert would have wanted to kill his wife. But because he was the only one who could have managed to pull it off, considering the timeline, along with the evidence – the extent of Leslie’s injuries and blood spatters in the couple’s bedroom – he was taken into custody, to be held until his trial, which transpired in March of 2015.

Where Is Dr. Robert Neulander Today?

In 2015, after eight days of testimonies and three days of deliberation, Dr. Robert Neulander was found guilty of his wife’s murder, sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. However, he maintained his innocence and appealed his conviction, which, in the summer of 2018, was overturned. The appellate court was split 3-2 in this decision and ordered a new trial for him. Subsequently, in July of the same year, the DeWitt doctor was granted bail on a $1 million bond and was returned to Syracuse, pending his re-trial. He was scheduled to appear in court for his new hearing to begin on June 1 of this year. But a judge granted a delay request put in by his defense team to allow them more time to examine the evidence.

Robert’s new trial date was set for October 13, 2020, but it seems as if that didn’t happen as scheduled either. So, as of today, he, at 69, has complete freedom in the state of New York. When his case does go to court again, though, it is bound to be a battle of experts as each side would reiterate what they think occurred on the morning Leslie died from the fatal head injury. The former doctor, who isn’t allowed to practice anymore, had previously requested that his case be moved out of Onondaga County, arguing that he can’t get a fair trial so close to home, but it was dismissed. His petition came after it was made clear that jurors on his previous trial had shared inappropriate texts during their deliberations.

