Tituss Burgess appears on your Netflix screens again to host ‘Sing On!’ Simply put, the show is the singing competition that we didn’t know we needed. After all, 6 individuals battle it out on stage in 5 rounds to win a jackpot of up to $60,000. The vocal analyzer, that compares the accuracy of each singer, is the only judge in the karaoke contest. Emma was one (of the many) contestants we really loved. If you’re like us, and you wish to learn more about her, then this article is for you.

Emma’s Sing On! Performance

The first time we saw Emma was during the introductory performance of ‘I Love Rock ’N Roll’ and she had a powerful voice that was impossible to miss. She kicked off the competition with one of the most iconic rock songs, Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer.’ She even won the very first round with an accuracy score of 74%, and her dad cheered her on from the audience. This was followed by the song ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ from Wheatus, and although Emma did not secure the top spot, she did come in second after getting a 79% accuracy score. Jamie also voted against Emma because the latter was a strong contender.

The legendary rock band Aerosmith was covered next, and the participants sang ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.’ Emma scored 75% for her accuracy and won the challenge, thereby securing her spot in the next round. Her performance to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since U Been Gone’ also won her the $1000 Golden Note prize. Would you be surprised to learn that she was the most accurate singer yet again? Her accuracy score of 79.4% allowed her to choose between P!nk’s ‘So What’ and Starship’s ‘We Built This City.’ The competition was very close. Although Emma and Jamie both performed really well, it was Emma that won for her performance of ‘So What.’ She was definitely a rockstar that night, and along with the $1000 prize, she also took home the jackpot that was worth $42,300.

Where is Emma Now?

Emma stated that she wanted to use the prize money to get an even bigger apartment in New York and care for more cats and dogs, which honestly, sounds like quite the plan! It was stated on the show that she worked as a restaurant server, but it’s hard to comment on her whereabouts today owing to her absence from social media. We still hope that Emma enjoys carrying a tune and performing as she did on the show. Our best guess is that she would have continued with the service job, but we’d be lying if we said that we did not want to see her serenade her furry friends in that bigger apartment.

Read More: Where is Quinton From Sing On! Now?