NBC’s ‘Dateline’ tells us about the horrifying death of Roberto Ayala, who was killed in a bomb blast while working on a rice field. On that fateful day, Ayala had picked up his son, bought him lunch, and gone to work. As he was turning on the irrigation pump, there was an explosion, and Roberto was on fire. He took damage from the shrapnel and the fire, dying a tragic death. However, nobody can say that Roberto’s son, Fabian, did not try to save his father. So, who is Fabian, and where is Roberto Ayala’s son today?

How Did Fabian Ayala Try to Help His Father?

Fabian saw his father catch fire and ran four miles to get help. He cut through the fields, saying that his father was dead, and he needed help. Austin Young, who witnessed the incident, spoke to local papers. He said that Fabian was covered in mud from head to toe. He’d never seen anything like it. Since Fabian’s shoes slowed him down, he had them in his hands while running.

Fabian seemed to be in shock, according to Young, while recounting the tale. He’d initially tried to get his father’s cell phone out of the pocket, to call for help. However, Roberto was on fire, and Fabian was unable to retrieve it. Lt. Shane Maxey of the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department appreciated Fabian’s presence of mind in getting help in such a situation. He also spoke about considering giving Fabian a commendation. However, there have been no reports about it.

Where is Fabian Ayala Now?

Recent updates on Fabian are scarce. Since he was seven, when his father was tragically killed, he is 16 years old now. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Fabian is studying at a high school in Arbuckle. Since Arbuckle is close to Colusa, it is unclear whether Fabian and his family moved there, or if he just goes to school there.

Either way, he is a varsity football player who is slated to graduate in 2022. He’s played at the junior varsity level as well. From his profile, it appears that he plays in the defensive tackler’s position, while sometimes occupying the position in the center. By all accounts, Arbuckle’s Fabian Ayala seems to be quite a good sportsperson and someone who might be looking at a scholarship in college. Apart from that, we don’t know much about his personal life, since he doesn’t seem to make a splash on social media.

Fabian witnessed something horrifying at a young age. Although he did have the grit to seek help at the time, the incident must have left a profound impact on him. We must respect his wish for privacy and give him space. It is unlikely that he’s completely put his father’s murder out of his mind. However, if the reports about Fabian’s sports conquests are accurate, then he seems to have found a healthy way to channel his emotions.

