AMC’s hit series ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, the spin-off of the long-running ‘The Walking Dead’, tells the story of how the zombie apocalypse came about, Season 1 set during the first days of the virus outbreak. ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ (or FTWD) started off by relaying events that happened months before Rick Grimes woke up from his coma in ‘The Walking Dead Season 1’. Set in the same universe, both series have rewarded fans with multiple cross-overs during the course of their runs. ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ is the same kind of dark, gritty, gory, and exciting that ‘The Walking Dead’ is, just with a different set of talented actors. Curious to know where ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ has been filmed so far? We’ve compiled an extensive list of the FTWD’s filming locations.
Fear The Walking Dead Filming Locations
‘Fear The Walking Dead’ filmed its first season in Los Angeles, California, and in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Parts of the second and the third season were filmed in various locations in Mexico, while Season 4 saw the cast and crew of FTWD move back to the US to shoot in Texas. Here are the specific filming locations in more detail.
Los Angeles, California
Within the city of Los Angeles, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ scenes from the first season were filmed at the Pilgrim Church and the Sunset Triangle Plaza in Silver Lake, Woodrow Wilson High School, Temple Community Hospital in Rampart Village, the now-demolished Sixth Street Bridge in downtown LA, and the Venice Beach and Long Beach. Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park and Sunken City in San Pedro, LA were also among the Season 1 shooting locations.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
More than half of Season 1 was filmed in Vancouver at these specific places – Oceanic Plaza in Downtown Vancouver, previously the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Administrative Building that’s located in South Cambie, and the Pacific Coliseum in Hastings Park.
Baja California, Mexico
For Season 2 and 3, on-location filming was majorly done in the country of Mexico (the state of Baja California), with scenes filming at Colonia Santa Anita, Rosarito Beach Hotel and Spa in Rosarito, the Abelardo L. Rodriguez Dam, and Plaza Monumental de Tijuana in Tijuana. Filming was also done on sets created in Baja Studios in Baja California.
Texas
View this post on Instagram
We are very blessed to have an incredible creative crew. 🙏🏾 Our D.O.P, @jalaludin.trautmann captured the haunting and destitute essence of an apocalyptic mall, so poignantly. Our wonderful 1st A.D, Basti, took this photo of @thereallenniejames and I, in the wee hours of the morning… #bts #twdfamily #ftwd #graceftwd #Karentakeover
Season 4 and 5 were almost entirely filmed in the state of Texas, mostly in the city of Austin. Some scenes were also filmed in Elgin and Fentress, Texas small town and community respectively. Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, home of the Armadillos, served as the home base and haven for the main surviving group of FTWD. Other locations in Austin where some of the scenes were shot are Lytton Springs General Store in Dale, Downtown Manor, Volente Beach, Service King Collision Repair in the North Lamar area, and the Southeast Metropolitan Park. A major location for filming FTWD is also the Brackenridge Hospital in Austin. Parts of Season 5 and 6 were shot in New Braunfels and Hays County as well. Production for Season 6, which is also shot in and around Austin, was shut down because of the pandemic but resumed in August 2020, reportedly.
View this post on Instagram
Stunt double appreciation post! I found out about getting cast on @feartwd on a Thursday, flew to Austin on Friday, trained with Boom on Saturday, and then was trotting on camera on Monday. So there is no way Virginia would have looked competent on a horse if it weren’t for @stuntcowgirl, the baddest stunt double in town. A rodeo queen and stunt pro 🐎👑, Ann is a total badass and made Virginia look like one too. • • • #feartwd #colbytakeover #twdfamily
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a pic of the excellent Daisy Von Scherler Mayer whispering sweet wisdom to me during last weeks epi. 🧢 🎧 She directed 513 and she gave me the freedom and the courage to let Virginia fly. The incredible @sydneyfreeland directed TONIGHT’S EPI and she killed it! (I don’t have a pic of us together, damnit!) It was soooo nice to have two female directors on my first episodes on @feartwd. These two women worked so hard and made us look so good. ❤️❤️ • • • #daisyvonsherlermayer #sydneyfreeland #feartwd #colbytakeover #twdfamily
View this post on Instagram
We really got to cross a river on horseback! SO FUN. SO BEAUTIFUL. A major shoutout to @jamesarmstrongstunts and @jacktamplin (our #feartwd stunt coordinators) who spent HOURS prepping that section of the river bottom to ensure we could cross it safely (and repeatedly) to get the beautiful shots that we did. Thank you to the stuntmen and women in the water, keeping an eye to make certain all went well. And thank you to our camera department for getting in the boat to capture it all. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @jalaludin.trautmann @michaelsatrazemis #JennaTakeover #twdfamily @amc_tv @jennaelfman #karendavid #jennaelfman #garretdillahunt
