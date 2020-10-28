ABC’s ‘The Con: The Varsity Blues Con’ examines the tale of the 2019 College Admissions Scandal, which was masterminded by William “Rick” Singer. For about 25 years, Rick, through fake charities and elaborate lies, manipulated the admissions process of some of the top universities in America for rich and famous parents whose children were applying for their undergraduate programs so as to influence their decisions. The government’s investigation into this criminal conspiracy was code-named Operation Varsity Blues, thus the episode’s name. And during that, names like Lori Loughlin, Michelle Janavs, and Felicity Huffman, among many more, came up. But for now, let’s just find out more about Felicity Huffman, shall we?

Who Is Felicity Huffman?

As an Emmy, Golden Globe, and three Screen Actors Guild Award winner, along with an Oscar nomination in there, Felicity Huffman is an American actress through and through. She began her career in theatre at the age of 20, making her debut on stage in 1982, and then worked her way up from there. In 1988, she landed a role on Broadway and, in a few years, got opportunities to be in films and on television. Felicity starred in ‘Sports Night’ and ‘American Crime,’ all the while doing several films like ‘Reversal of Fortune,’ ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Georgia Rule,’ and ‘Cake.’ However, she is, and probably almost always will be, most known for her long-standing role on ‘Desperate Housewives.’

Unfortunately, though, her astounding career came to a standstill on March 12, 2019, when she was arrested for her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal. Felicity was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and was subsequently released on a $250,000 bail. But in just a couple of months, on May 13, she pleaded guilty to the charges against her, revealing that she did pay Rick Singer $15,000 to up her elder daughter’s, Sophia Grace Macy’s, SAT scores by 400 points. Finally, on September 13, 2019, Felicity was sentenced to 14 days in prison, pay a $30,000 fine, and do 250 hours of community service, along with one year supervised release.

Where Is Felicity Huffman Today?

Felicity Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 15, 2019, to begin her sentence. But on October 25, after just 11 days behind bars, she was released. Her husband, actor and director, William H. Macy, was not indicted in the investigation, and thus, played a side role throughout it all. He wrote a letter to a judge in 2019 that Sophia, an aspiring actress, had been given an opportunity to be in a school that “ironically doesn’t require SAT scores,” but that the offer to enroll was rescinded because of the scandal. “She called us from the airport in hysterics, begging us to ‘do something, please, please do something,'” William said. “From the devastation of that day, Sophia is slowly regaining her equilibrium and getting on with her life.”

Today, while Sophia is enrolled at the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, studying drama, after reportedly retaking her SATs, Felicity has her complete freedom. As of October 25, 2020, Felicity Huffman has finished with the entirety of her sentence, including the community service and the supervised release. So, currently, it seems like she is truly trying to leave the past behind. After all, at her sentencing hearing, Felicity revealed that her relationship with her daughter was troubled because of what happened, and how the only thing she could do was apologize for her actions. But now, apparently, with the help of family therapy, Felicity and Sophia, along with William and their other daughter Georgia, are making progress and working their way through the hurt and anger. (Featured Image Credit: ABC News / The Con)

