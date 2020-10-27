‘Fixer To Fabulous’ is a home renovation show on HGTV, hosted by cool philanthropist couple Dave and Jenny Marrs of Marrs Developing. The show follows Jenny and Dave as they work on old, dilapidated houses and rehabilitate them, turning them into chic, eminently livable spaces. Dave and Jenny are experts in renovating historical homes in a way that they retain their old-world charm and character while upgrading to all modern facilities.

‘Fixer To Fabulous’ gained steady popularity among viewers after the first season premiered in 2019, paving the way for a highly-anticipated season 2 in 2020. Curious to know where ‘Fixer To Fabulous’ season 2 is filmed? Well, you’ve come to the right place as we have all the information!

Fixer To Fabulous Season 2 Filming Location

‘Fixer To Fabulous’ is filmed entirely on location in Northwest Arkansas, where Dave and Jenny Marrs live and operate their home renovation business – Marrs Developing. Here are more details about specific filming locations!

Bentonville, Arkansas

Dave and Jenny’s business is set in Bentonville, Arkansas and they purchase, flip, and renovate homes in the Northwest Arkansas region, mostly in and around Bentonville. The city is exactly where ‘Fixer To Fabulous’ majorly films because most of Dave and Jenny’s builds take place in the small, idyllic town of Bentonville.

When HGTV had initially approached Dave and Jenny for a new reality show based in a small town, they had been skeptical and had almost said no because they didn’t want their corner of the world to be portrayed like some remote backwaters on national television.

After the production company assured them that their beloved Bentonville would not be depicted in a bad light, but like the quaint close-knit small-town that it is, the Marrs couple agreed to do the show. They love Bentonville so much that they’ve lived there since 2004, even though they had only wanted to stay for a couple of years at the time of moving.

Known as the birthplace of the retailer Walmart, the charming town has an abundance of historical old buildings and homes and farmhouses that Dave and Jenny intend to renovate, restore, and rehabilitate. They like to describe Bentonville as “right out of a Hallmark movie” and the perfect place to bring up their five little kids.

