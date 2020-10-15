Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead have been successfully flipping houses for a decade now. The HGTV reality stars are an immensely talented pair of realtors. Their popular home rehab show ‘Flip or Flop’ follows the two as they buy dilapidated, distressed houses and turn them into chic new personal spaces that any home buyer will drool over. The show’s charm comes from Tarek and Christina’s ability to turn even the rattiest structures in the worst of conditions into beautiful and soothing havens.

The great thing about the former couple is that they are able to work together still in harmony after their divorce. They may not have worked out as a romantic couple, but the two still make an awesome team, a complete force to reckon with in the highly competitive world of house flipping. On the show, Christina is mostly in charge of the interior design while Tarek handles the demolition and reconstruction. Curious to know where they film ‘Flip or Flop’? We’ve got all the information for you right here.

Flip or Flop Filming Locations

HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ is filmed entirely on location in Southern California. The show follows realtors and professional house flippers, Christina and Tarek, as they buy several run-down properties in varying stages of dereliction all over Southern California and then beautify them. Here are more details about specific cities and neighborhoods where ‘Flip or Flop’ has been filmed.

Hollywood, California

In the ninth season, Tarek and Christina flip a house in Hollywood. It is a vintage property from the 1920s, and the ‘Flip or Flop’ duo plan on renovating it so that the original character of the house stays intact and they can modernize it as well.

Costa Mesa, California

The couple also flips a house on in the suburbs of Costa Mesa, which is a farming town in Orange County, California. The duo also filmed a few scenes at the Lightopia store situated at 3323 Hyland Ave e2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Newport Beach, California

The episodes of the home improvement show are regularly filmed in and around Newport Beach, a town in Orange County that’s known for its pristine sandy beaches and great surfing locations.

Cerritos, California

Cerritos is a small city in Los Angeles County, also known as Dairy Valley. Apparently, Tarek finds the ultimate revolting house in horrifying conditions in Cerritos and buys the property to flip it with a totally disgusted Christine. The house boasts infestations of rats, cockroaches, termites, among many other things. However, as usual, the pair successfully turns the house of horrors into a gorgeous home.

