Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead have been successfully flipping houses for a decade now. The HGTV reality stars are an immensely talented pair of realtors. Their popular home rehab show ‘Flip or Flop’ follows the two as they buy dilapidated, distressed houses and turn them into chic new personal spaces that any home buyer will drool over. The show’s charm comes from Tarek and Christina’s ability to turn even the rattiest structures in the worst of conditions into beautiful and soothing havens.
The great thing about the former couple is that they are able to work together still in harmony after their divorce. They may not have worked out as a romantic couple, but the two still make an awesome team, a complete force to reckon with in the highly competitive world of house flipping. On the show, Christina is mostly in charge of the interior design while Tarek handles the demolition and reconstruction. Curious to know where they film ‘Flip or Flop’? We’ve got all the information for you right here.
Flip or Flop Filming Locations
HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ is filmed entirely on location in Southern California. The show follows realtors and professional house flippers, Christina and Tarek, as they buy several run-down properties in varying stages of dereliction all over Southern California and then beautify them. Here are more details about specific cities and neighborhoods where ‘Flip or Flop’ has been filmed.
Hollywood, California
In the ninth season, Tarek and Christina flip a house in Hollywood. It is a vintage property from the 1920s, and the ‘Flip or Flop’ duo plan on renovating it so that the original character of the house stays intact and they can modernize it as well.
View this post on Instagram
Here is a sneak peak of a season 9 Flip or Flop house in Hollywood California! . I’ve been working extremely hard at filming Flipping 101. At the same time, Christina and I have been filming Flip or Flop. . I can’t wait for you too see this house! It’s a vintage house from the 1920’s in Hollywood! . The plan is to keep as much original character as possible, but modernize it at the same time. . Who’s excited for next season of Flip or Flop🔥🔥🔥!!? .
Costa Mesa, California
The couple also flips a house on in the suburbs of Costa Mesa, which is a farming town in Orange County, California. The duo also filmed a few scenes at the Lightopia store situated at 3323 Hyland Ave e2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
View this post on Instagram
Did you hear the news🤔🤷♂️!? Did you hear what’s happening!!! Well…. . It turns out 8 seasons of Flip or Flop wasn’t enough…so I’m proud to officially announce we are shooting a season 9🔥🔥🔥 . Here’s the real deal…we couldn’t have done any of this without you! . Thank you so much for supporting us all these years. We started off as a young unknown couple filming a little house tv show back in 2012. . I honestly never would have thought we’d have the highest rated house flipping show in history!!! (I did think we would 😉) . At this point you’ve seen it all, so what’s next? Let’s chat!! . What would you like to see on what could be the last and final season of Flip or Flop🤷♂️? Here’s your chance 🙂 .
Newport Beach, California
The episodes of the home improvement show are regularly filmed in and around Newport Beach, a town in Orange County that’s known for its pristine sandy beaches and great surfing locations.
View this post on Instagram
We’re back with more Flip or Flop!! Can you believe we’re on season 9 already, sometimes it’s crazy to look back and see how far the show has come since we first premiered back in 2013! Well just in time to get you through the rest of this crazy year, we have 15 new episodes that premieres Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV with more excitement, design and risky house flips! For those of you who have been watching since the beginning, and yes, I see all of you guys in my comments, thank you so much for your support over the years!! What has been your all-time favorite episode so far?!👇🏽
Cerritos, California
Cerritos is a small city in Los Angeles County, also known as Dairy Valley. Apparently, Tarek finds the ultimate revolting house in horrifying conditions in Cerritos and buys the property to flip it with a totally disgusted Christine. The house boasts infestations of rats, cockroaches, termites, among many other things. However, as usual, the pair successfully turns the house of horrors into a gorgeous home.
View this post on Instagram
It may appear that we are social distancing but we actually prefer to stand 10 feet apart🤣🤣🤣! . For the last episode of season 9, I had a goal to find the nastiest, most disgusting house I could possibly find. . Based on her face, I accomplished my goal! This house has feces, urine, rats, mice, fly’s, nats, termites, cockroaches and a few dead birds. . As you can see, she’s standing in the original pink carpet that has been covered with furniture for 30 years. . My favorite part about flipping a disgusting house like this is the horrific look on Christina’s face!!. . Are you ready to see the all new season of Flip or Flop coming out October 2020??
