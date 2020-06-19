ABC’s ‘20/20’ features the experiences of three survivors from the Cleveland Kidnappings. The world was more than shocked to learn how traumatic the experience was for each one of them. That said, while rehabilitation has its own set of challenges the three have been incredibly successful in stepping out and taking control of their lives.

Who Is Georgina “Gina” DeJesus?

Gina DeJesus was the third victim of Ariel Castro. Gina was not a stranger to Castro as she was friends with his daughter. She was lured into Castro’s vehicle on the pretext of a ride home in 2004. Her agony and suffering lasted almost a decade; furthermore, the fact that she was just 14 years old at the time, really affected her. In the segment with ’20/20,’ even though she talks about the general gist of her experience in captivity, she is still not fully comfortable sharing all of its details. After being rescued, she went ahead to continue education and received an honorary diploma. Both Amanda Berry and Gina co-authored a book about their experience titled, ‘Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland.’

Here's the Cover of Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry's Upcoming Book via @AlainaMcConnellhttp://t.co/F98EA4ka3Q pic.twitter.com/VPBnLg5Ezs — Cleveland Scene (@ClevelandScene) January 14, 2015

In 2018, DeJesus, paired up with the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert committee, to assist in setting up a program to help missing children, victims, and their families. In 2019, she co-founded, Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, with her cousin to help with missing cases, whether it be in seeking justice for them or to provide due assistance for victims and their families.

DeJesus said, “I just want to change the neighborhood. I want to turn it to, like, positive and I want to give back.” Both DeJesus and co-survivor Amanda Berry have a special bond with each other but are not as connected with fellow survivor Michelle Knight. Speaking about it in an interview, DeJesus said, “I think we did like each other at one point in the beginning. Toward the end, me and Amanda started to open up and talk, and we became friends. Michelle and Amanda were struggling because I think [Castro] was playing them against each other so, I think, they never got along.” That said, they all still wish well for each other and acknowledge the fact that they are united uniquely through their experiences.

Where is Georgina “Gina” DeJesus Now?

Gina DeJesus currently resides in Cleveland itself based on her Facebook page. Last month, she marked the 7th anniversary of her freedom from Castro’s shackles. She also said that she thinks of May 6th as her second birthday. In any case, she seems determined to make a change, not only for herself but also for several others like her. One can truly hope that she finds happiness each and every day, in the years to come.

Today marks the 7 year Anniversary of Gina Dejesus return home from her 9 year abduction. Here are Gina’s thoughts (Co-Founder- Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults). We are so glad you’re back with us G! pic.twitter.com/1VoN4uzY3I — CLE Family Center for Missing Children &Adults (@cle_for) May 6, 2020

