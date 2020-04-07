SyFy’s ‘Ghost Hunters‘ is a supernatural documentary reality television show that has been spooking viewers since 2004. The series revolves around a team of paranormal investigators visiting infamously haunted places all over the country. The team of paranormal investigators surveys each haunted location at first. Then, they make use of a variety of electronic equipment that is believed to be capable of detecting paranormal activity.

Ghost Hunters Filming Locations

SyFy’s ‘Ghost Hunters’ is a paranormal reality television series. Jason Hawes, Grant Wilson and others from The Atlantic Paranormal Society visit a different, reportedly-haunted place each episode. Hence the series does not have one common setting or filming location. It is natural for viewers to wonder where the show’s makers have traveled to. You can find information about a handful of prominent locations where the ‘Ghost Hunters’ team has traveled to below.

Philadelphia

For the fifth episode of the first season, the ‘Ghost Hunters’ team travel to Philadelphia to visit the Eastern State Penitentiary. The facility was opened in 1829 and closed in 1970. It is believed that when the prison was shut, ghosts of the inmates who had lived there started to haunt the defunct penitentiary. It is here that Brian Harnois uses his iconic phrase, “Dude, Run!” for the first time.

Massachusetts

Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum is a symbol of the USA’s obsession with murder and horror. The place was once home to the Borden family. Here, Andrew and Abby Borden were found dead. It is suspected that the couple’s youngest daughter was the person responsible for their brutal deaths.

Now a museum and bed-and-breakfast, the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum in Fall River, Massachusetts offers its guests a stay at the infamous Borden family house. They can look at troubling photos of the crime scene and even sleep in a room which is believed to be haunted. In the twelfth episode of the second season, the ‘Ghost Hunters’ team visits the bed and breakfast museum to analyze strange noises coming from there.

Long Beach, California

In the eleventh episode of the second season of ‘Ghost Hunters,’ the team visits a haunted ship. The R.M.S. Queen Mary was a luxury ship that carried people like Dwight Eisenhower and Audrey Hepburn and was converted into a troopship for the Second World War in 1939.

@elijahdaniel @DJSamF This was me a few years ago. I'm the blonde, top right. We were part of TAPS (Ghost Hunters) I investigated the Queen Mary like you guys did. But the most interaction I got was in Tombstone, AZ at the Birdcage Theater. It was absolutely terrifying. pic.twitter.com/XII8Hc3opr — Nicole Amy (@NikkiAmy) April 14, 2018

It is believed that the ship is haunted by those that died aboard it. There have been various spooky events onboard like a sailor who died by being crushed by the engine room’s door. The R.M.S. Queen Mary is docked at Long Beach, California.

Weston, West Virginia

For the ninth episode of the fourth season, the ‘Ghost Hunters’ team travels to the Weston State Hospital, which was earlier called the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. The asylum was infamous for its usage of inhumane treatments such as lobotomies and electroshock therapy. The mental health facility was shut in 1994.

Ghost Hunters at Weston Insane Asylum… SPOOKY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6dS1QcWlg4 — Jack C. McComb (@JackMcComb) January 17, 2014

However, while it was open, hundreds of patients died inside the Weston State Hospital. There have been multiple reports of people seeing shadowy figures inside the building.

Other Locations

Apart from the locations mentioned above, the ‘Ghose Hunters’ team has visited a multitude of other locations. In the twelfth season, for instance, the cast and crew travel to the iconic Worley Hospital in Pampa, Texas, and The Athenaeum in Indianapolis.

Read More: Best Paranormal TV Shows on Netflix