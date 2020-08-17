‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’ lives up to its name as we see youngsters competing for a chance at fame, and the opportunity to work alongside some of the greatest names in the make-up industry. The reality show is a combination of creativity, hard work, and quick thinking on one’s feet. Participants face each other in various challenges, and there is an elimination system throughout until we are just left with the winner. Now that the BBC Three show’s gone international with Netflix, several people are wondering where ‘Glow Up’ has been filmed. We have got you covered in that regard.

Where is Glow Up Filmed?

If you’re familiar with the show, you know that ‘Glow Up’ is filmed inside a studio. Moreover, as a BBC show, it is not a stretch of the imagination to see that it’s been filmed and produced in the United Kingdom. If you’re looking for specifics, you should once again draw your attention to the fact that ‘Glow Up’ comes from the BBC originally.

Those acquainted with the English television series system will know that BBC has its own studio called Elstree Center or BBC Elstree Studios. So, yes Glow Up has also been filmed at BBC Elstree Studios which is located on Eldon Avenue, Borehamwood. You can check out a post by the Elstree Group, where they’ve expressed displeasure at being referred to as Elstree Studios in ‘Glow Up.’

It gets frustrating when the BBC’s own programme can’t get the name of their filming location correct – constantly referring to BBC Elstree Centre as “Elstree Studios” in the most recent episode of “Glow Up” (BBC Three). — The Elstree Project (@elstreeproject) June 13, 2020

Since the Elstree Center is a massive space, the various episodes can make use of different settings that tie in with themes. In one of the instances, ‘Glow Up’ headed to Holby City in Elstree Center. The contestants had to enter the world of special effects to portray fear or phobia in that episode. In case you’re wondering what an entire city is doing inside a studio space, we’ve got your answers too.

The Elstree Center has the external set for the medical drama ‘Holby City,’ which is where ‘Glow Up’ headed for one of the episodes. Of course, filming in Elstree Center has its set of advantages, since the long-standing studio is well-equipped to handle any demands that might arise during the show. Moreover, ‘Glow Up’ can finish post-production work there as well, easing the entire process.

Reality shows usually make use of the studio system, and especially something as niche as ‘Glow Up,’ which deals with make-up would require the privacy a studio shoot would offer. Luckily for BBC Three, they have a fantastic spot to rely on for upcoming seasons as well.

Read More: Best Fashion Movies