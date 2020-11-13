‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a medical drama that revolves around Dr. Meredith Grey and the lives of other surgeons, residents, and interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. First premiered on March 27, 2005, it is the longest-running medical drama in the history of television. Over the years, the show has excelled in being a romantic comedy, medical drama, and even a story about a family-like workplace.

The wholesomeness of the storylines has attracted millions of fans over the world who cannot get enough of the show. The Golden Globe-winning series is back after the longest break between seasons, and you must be wondering where season 17 is filmed, given the unprecedented global situation. Here is what we know!

Grey’s Anatomy Filming Locations

Although set in Seattle, the show is actually filmed predominantly in Los Angeles, California. Interestingly, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the series, wanted to film it in Chicago, which is her hometown. She changed her mind so that the show remains distinguished from ‘ER,’ which is based in Chicago. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, the filming process did see a few changes. Let us take a look!

Los Angeles, California

Season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is filmed in Los Angeles, California, in the usual filming locations as the other seasons. Filming commenced on September 8, 2020, with strict COVID-19 protocols. All the cast and crew members were tested three times a week, and no one was allowed to speak in the hair and makeup trailer. Lenses for the cameras were changed to make people look as if they are standing closer, and everyone wore masks, including the actors when they were not on camera.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is primarily set in the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. The inside shots are filmed at Disney’s Prospect Studios in Los Feliz, while a few exterior shots are filmed at Veterans Administration Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center in San Fernando Valley, which is exactly located on 1611 Plummer Street in North Hills, California.

The show utilizes six out of seven soundstages at The Prospect Studios, located on 4151 Prospect Avenue in Los Feliz, L.A. The studio is also known as ABC Television Center (West), and some of its notable productions include ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Barney Miller,’ and ‘Captain Blood.’

Seattle, Washington

The series is set in Seattle, but the city only features in a few scenes. Dr. Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) Intern House is an actual house in Seattle located on 303 West Comstock Street, on Queen Anne.

For a few exterior shots of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, scenes are taped at Fisher Plaza and KOMO radio and television station. The place where the air ambulance lands is actually KOMO TV’s helipad. Exterior shots in the series also feature Warren G. Magnuson Park.

