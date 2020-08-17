Where is Hannah Cunningham From Glow Up Now?

In BBC’s hit British reality show ‘Glow Up‘, host, Stacey Dooley, along with judges, iconic makeup, and beauty experts Val Garland and Dominic Skinner embark on a dramatic and glamorous journey to find Britain’s next big makeup star. They pick the most creative and the most skilled MUAs (makeup artists) from across the UK and pit them against each other in a series of challenging tasks – both, real-world professional and creative ones. They take the contestants from the studio to fashion shows, from reality TV green rooms to commercial ad campaigns, from fashion magazine shoots to even Broadway productions on West End – the contestants get to experience high stakes, high-pressure situations that are not unlike actual industry jobs. Only one MUA would prevail and bag a contract to work with the biggest names in the makeup industry. One of the MUAs competing in Season 2 is Hannah Cunningham. Here is everything we know about her.
Who is Hannah Cunningham?
Hannah is a 25-year-old fashion merchandiser from London. She has a first-class bachelor’s degree in Fashion Management and Marketing and prior to her stint in ‘Glow Up’, she used to work with brands like Topshop, Ann Summers, and ASOS. Hannah used to treat her keen interest and skills in makeup purely as a hobby until she appeared on ‘Glow Up’ Season 2 and got really good feedback on her work from industry giants.
Hannah placed 4th in the second season of ‘Glow Up’. She showed real potential for professional special effects makeup and was one of the strongest contenders in the series.
Where is Hannah Cunningham Now?
View this post on Instagram
Went out for a lil boozy lunch to celebrate @glowupbbc launching on international @netflix 🥳 felt really nice to dress actually how I like instead of dressing for heat survival 😂 Jacket – @cad_here #gifted Top – @rammsteinofficial Skirt – @currentmoodclothing Boots – @pullandbear . . . #altfashion #glowupbbc #glowup #neflix #goingglobal
After her time on ‘Glow Up’, Hannah tried to go back to her old merchandising job but realized that her true dream is to be a professional makeup artist. This led to Hannah joining MAC cosmetics as an assistant store manager. She realized that getting to work with different skin types, textures, and tones is what she really wants to do with her life.
Hannah is also finding more time to work on her own creative looks (her specialty being outlandish alien looks) and engage more with her Instagram and YouTube followers. In the future, Hannah plans on working with SFX artists to create more special effects looks using makeup.
View this post on Instagram
HOOKED ⚓️ I don’t really know what this is but I just wanted to use my new @officialsnazaroo face paints 👽 Base @officialsnazaroo teal, red and white face paint, @givefacecos Verve Palette, @mehronmakeup stage blood Eyes @givefacecos Ardour Palette & lashes painted red Lips @kvdveganbeauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Nosferatu Wig @annabelles_wigs The finale of @glowupbbc is tonight at 7pm!!! Who’s gonna get the crown?! Will it be @jmac_mua my amazing red chair husband, @necropheliac my demon baby goth sister 4 lyf, or @evejenkinsmua my femme fatale face off buddy 😇🤩 it’s going to be quite emotional coming to an end, but look at the work that all of us have produced from this and after this! Gets me quite teary 😭 we’ve worked so hard and now here’s the finish line!! If you want to see a bit extra, my video about my experience on the show is up on my YouTube, link in bio! . . . #glowupbbc #snazaroo #sfxmua #glowup #alienmakeup #specialeffectsmua
Hannah knows that most people are put off by special effects makeup because of the high cost it incurs (apparently, the most expensive makeup is used to create those outlandish looks). But Hannah aims to inspire more artists to try out the special effects style of makeup by coming up with budget alternatives and reaching bigger audiences through her YouTube tutorials.
View this post on Instagram
NEW MODEL 2.2 👽🤖 A baby Android Alien cover story I did exclusively got @cad_here 🖤💙🖤 Base @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Palette, @maccosmetics Face & Body mixed with @kryolanofficial Silver Event Foundation, @kryolanofficial Supracolour Palette (white), @fentybeauty Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti Horns @bennyemakeup Nose & Scar Wax Contacts @ttd_eye Grillz @londongrillz . . . #babyalien #android #alienmakeup #sfx #specialeffectsmakeup #mua #highshine
Read More: Where Is James Mac Inerney From Glow Up Now?