‘1992 Scam: The Harshad Mehta Story,’ based Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book, entitled “The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away,” chronicles India’s biggest financial scam by following the key players involved and the factors that provided a fertile ground for them to manipulate the stock market for their own benefits. Instead of just focusing on Harshad Mehta and how he took money from banks, played the Bombay Stock Exchange, and got caught after he couldn’t pay back once the market crashed, this dramatized series delves into the complexities of it all. And Harshad’s family plays a role as well. Curious to know more about his son and where he is now? Well, let’s find out.

Who Is Harshad Mehta’s Son?

Harshad Mehta only had one child, Atur Mehta, who, like his father, is an Indian businessman, investor, and entrepreneur based in Mumbai, India. Although he is most well known for being the son of the man who was the mastermind behind the 1992 Indian securities scam, he himself, as a master stockbroker, prefers to live a life away from the public eye. In fact, because Atur is not on any social media platform and keeps his head low, there is no concrete data on him available anywhere – no one even knows exactly when he was born or how old he was when his father died of a sudden heart attack in 2001. Atur doesn’t give interviews, refuses to make public appearances, and prefers to have his face unknown, just trying to move on from his past.

Where Is Atur Mehta Now?

According to a report by Business Standard, Atur Mehta bought a 23% stake, quite significant, in Fair Deal Filaments, a Bombay Stock Exchange-listed textile company, his apparent favorite area for investment. “The board of directors of the company has accorded its approval to…enter into an agreement to be executed by the company, the promoters of the company with Aatur Harshad Mehta and Sanalkumar Kizhepata Menon for the purchase of 1.45 million equity shares each,” Fair Deal Filaments announced in 2018. Along with that, various articles state that Atur, a graduate of a private school, has also set up his own business in the city, but what he does, or the field he is in, no one knows.

Because of the common name, people started associating Harshad Mehta’s son with the Atur Mehta who is the Co-Founder and CTO of a company called Square Off, which is based in Mumbai as well. However, getting tired of all the comparisons and questions, the latter made it clear on his social media accounts that he is “in no way related to Harshad Mehta” or any other member of that family. Furthermore, when it comes to Atur, some claim that he and his mother, Jyoti, have since moved to the United States of America, where they hope to start a new life for themselves and get away from all the scrutiny. But at this point, without confirmation, it remains to be just a speculation.

