‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ is a Hindi-language true-crime drama web-series that encapsulates the 1992 Indian securities scam, wherein Harshad Mehta engaged in a stock manipulation scheme, financed by worthless bank receipts, that helped him cheat the Bombay Stock Exchange out of crores of rupees. It dives into the complexities of the scam, exposes all the key players involved, and highlights how the loopholes in the Indian banking system enabled Harshad to continue his ways for years. Crucial to his story was, of course, his wife, Jyoti Mehta. So, if you’re here curious to know more about her, you’ve come to the right place.

Who Is Harshad Mehta’s Wife?

Jyoti and Harshad got married at a young age, so it is no surprise that she was by his side when he started his job in sales and became a stockbroker after working a number of odd jobs in different sectors for years. She was just a homemaker at the time, but after her husband was arrested by the CBI in 1992 for misappropriating money, she stepped up to provide for her family. After all, Jyoti had a son to think about. Unfortunately, though, her personal life didn’t improve, as, after nine years, she lost Harshad to a sudden heart attack while he was under criminal custody in Thane prison. It is said that Jyoti subsequently moved in with her in-laws, Harshad’s parents, Shantilal Mehta and Rasilaben Mehta.

Where Is Harshad Mehta’s Wife Now?

After Harshad passed away, Jyoti got involved in a series of legal battles to attain money that her husband had the rights to. According to a ScoopWhoop report, after 27 years of court proceedings, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal scrapped almost the entire tax demand that was on Harshad, his wife, Jyoti, and his brother, Ashwin, of more than ₹2000 crore. The latter two were left to pay it, but they were finally free of the tax cloud. Then, that same year, in 2019, Jyoti won a case against Federal Bank and stockbroker Kishore Janani, who, combined, owed about six crore rupees to Harshad since 1992. And as Jyoti is his sole beneficiary, she is entitled to receive the entire amount with 18% interest.

Some reports recently have claimed that Jyoti and her son, Atur, have left their lives in Mumbai, India, behind and are currently living in the United States of America, hoping to start afresh and get away from all the media scrutiny. But because none of it has been confirmed, it remains to be just a rumor at this point in time. We can’t say anything for sure either. Jyoti has no trace on any social media platform, and she refuses to talk to any publication about the scam or what followed after, so digging for anything is almost impossible. It seems as if she just wants to move on from the past and spend her days away from prying eyes, surrounded by her friends, family, and loved ones.

