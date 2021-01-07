‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is one of the most popular and well-known reality competition series, which gets even more attention due to the celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay. Each season, a set of 12-20 contestants are divided into two teams as they compete for the position of head chef at one of the restaurants chosen by Ramsay and a cash prize of $250,000. Each episode includes a challenge and dinner service, followed by the elimination of one or more contestants.

The drool-worthy and visually stunning delicacies that the contestants conjure up every episode are accompanied by unparalleled comments by Gordon Ramsay, many of which have made their way into popular culture, especially through GIFs and memes. But where does all of this take place? Here is what we have found!

Hell’s Kitchen Filming Locations

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ has been filmed in multiple locations over the years in California and Nevada. Let us take you through the details!

Los Angeles County, California

The first two seasons of the show were filmed at 915 North La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood. Originally the facility was part of L.A.’s television station, KCOP, which was acquired by Fox. As KCOP moved its operations to the Fox Television Center, the facility was left vacant. However, instead of selling the property, Fox decided to repurpose it to shoot seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’ The dining room area in the series used to be the news studios for KCOP, while living quarters for the contestants were built behind the restaurant. This facility was eventually torn down and is now the site of an apartment complex, Angelene Apartments.

The series moved to 3322 La Cienega Place for filming season 3. The team relocated once again and moved to 8660 Hayden Place in Culver City, where it filmed most of the seasons. This Culver City property once used to be RKO Forty Acres backlot, also known as “Forty Acres” or “the back forty,” where iconic productions like ‘Gone with the Wind,’ ‘Adventures of Superman,’ and ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ have been filmed.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Season 19 is filmed in Las Vegas, specifically at the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace and the Caesars Entertainment Studios. Located at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas Strip, the restaurant is owned by Gordon Ramsay himself and opened in 2018. The interiors of the restaurant are designed to look like the set from the show.

Chefs: *chosen to be on season 19 by @GordonRamsay*

Also chefs: *cooking for their lives* Catch the drama on an all-new season of #HellsKitchen Thursday, January 7 on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/I26koEU5ap — Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) January 2, 2021

Caesars Entertainment Studios is located at 4165 Koval Lane in Las Vegas and is situated close to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The 48,000 square foot studio sits over five acres of land. Some of the notable credits of the Caesars Entertainment properties include ‘Rain Man,’ the ‘Hangover’ films, ‘Iron Man,’ and ‘Dream Girls.’ Scenes for the show are also filmed in different parts of Las Vegas.

