Netflix brings to your TV screens a new singing competition called ‘Sing On!’ The premise is quite different yet simple: 6 contestants will sing their hearts out in 5 rounds while competing for a jackpot of up to $60,000. A vocal analyzer also judges them based on their skill and accuracy. The show is hosted by Tituss Burgess, the Emmy nominated actor and Broadway performer. Holly was one of the many talented singers to appear on the show. In this article, we give you all the information you need to know about her.

Holly’s Sing On! Performance

The episode titled ‘Chart Toppers’ started off with the group performing ‘All About That Bass’ by Meghan Trainor, and Holly’s captivating screen presence and stunning purple hair were hard to miss. The first round had the competitors singing the iconic number ‘Believe’ by Cher, and she placed second, with the vocal analyzer awarding her a 70% accuracy score. This was followed by Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds,’ and for her performance, the HR manager came in third with a 62% accuracy rating. Donovan and Chaneé voted against the participant, but Holly was not eliminated as Donovan had a lower score than her. The 1987 song ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’ by Starships was up next, and she fared really well. After all, she won the round and secured herself from elimination. Moreover, she also scored 84.4% for her accuracy.

The second last performance was Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep,’ and Holly hit the Golden Note, winning $1000 because of this. It was also no surprise that she moved onto the last round after scoring 83%. For the final sing-off, Holly was up against Rebecca. As the winner of the previous round, Holly could choose between Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time’ or the iconic Spice Girls track ‘Wannabe.’ She chose the latter as the album ‘Spice’ was the first CD she ever bought. Well, she certainly did them proud by winning the final round with an accuracy score of 57%. She also took home the jackpot that amounted to $43,300.

Where is Holly Now?

Been a while since I've posted any lifting. Grateful that my Weightlifting coach is letting me borrow her equipment since my local gym decided to permanently close and not reopen once the covid crisis is over. Trying hard to stay in a routine. 32kg/70lb #Weightlifting #snatch pic.twitter.com/tPU8sgbuqI — Hawleigh (@hawleigh2222) April 4, 2020

When Tituss asked Holly what she’d do if she won the money, she stated that she wanted to move out of her neighborhood as it wasn’t a pleasant situation. She also said that she would donate money to the Kentucky Humane Society. Holly, according to her Twitter profile, is based out of Louisville, Kentucky. Most of her feed comprises of links to her Twitch streams, but her bio does divulge her love for the performing arts. Not only is she a singer, but she is also interested in theatre. Plus, she’s a huge Beatles fan. What is more interesting is the fact that she is a competitive weightlifter! Holly also has two adorable Dachshunds named Hoagie and Conan.

