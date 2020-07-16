Reality TV’s obsession with the wealthy and influential need not be stated. There is some form of wishful charm attached to watching how ultra-rich people lead their lives. One popular example of reality shows that stroke such thinking is ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ There are countless other examples, with HBO’s ‘House of Ho’ joining the list in 2020.
One complaint that several people have had about such shows is the fact that they make viewers feel ungrateful for what they have. However, these series also depict how emotional bonds stay as important for people no matter how materialistically rich one may be.
‘House of Ho,’ according to many, gives the vibe of ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ This is because it focuses on a super-rich Vietnamese-American family, the Hos. The family is headed by Binh Ho who immigrated to the United States from Vietnam along with his wife, Hue Ho. They have a bank and a real estate development company. The power couple has two kids: Washington Ho and Judy Ho. Judy Ho is a lawyer and mother of three kids. However, she is going through a divorce. Washington, on the other hand, is a father of two kids and married to a woman named Lesley Ho.
However, the Hos’ riches aren’t their only appeal. The family is also extremely close-knit thanks to tradition and some strict value-induction. Binh Ho is known to be a control freak, like most Asian parents. Hue Ho, on the other hand, is extremely invested in her kids’ lives. She often balances Binh’s controlling attitude and has done so the most when it comes to Washington’s hard-partying. Hence, there is a lot of family drama involved.
House of Ho Filming Location
Several viewers would have wondered where the Hos live their lavish life. Since it is a reality show along the lines of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ ‘House of Ho’ is set in the same place that the Hos live in. It is natural for viewers to wonder where the crazy rich, Vietnamese-American family stays and where the HBO series is filmed.
Houston, Texas
‘House of Ho’ is mainly filmed in Houston, Texas. Since the show follows the lives of the family members, filming is entirely carried out where they stay: in Houston. Here are some photos of the family shared by Washington Ho, on his Instagram handle:
It’s so hot outside…but there’s #covid19…Houston’s so lame…so many excuses to stay home and not be grateful for this wonderful city @houstonzoo. Getting the kids out of the house with the wife is one of the best and healthiest things you can do for their mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Try it and thank me later! #holife #dragonexhibit #familyovereverything #healthyliving
Happy birthday, Ong Noi and Ba Noi! We sadly lost my grandfather 16 years ago, but so grateful that my grandmother is still thriving at 95 and that they both had the tenacity to bring all 11 of their children to the US so many decades ago to pursue their version of the American Dream. It’s beyond important to always honor them and their strength.
Like we said, the Ho family has some strong family traditions and bonding:
“𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝗯𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗶 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲. 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲, 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿. 𝗧𝗼𝗼 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲…𝘁𝗼𝗼 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲… 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮. 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗻’𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁. 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲.” #𝗕𝗶𝗻𝗵𝗛𝗼 Our bonsai trees… first and foremost, they always remind me of my grandfather and father and our ancestors that came before us, as the trees have been passed down in our family from generation to generation. The next đích tôn… this Asian #tradition goes back centuries in certain well-to-do families. The father typically uses the tree to train his son or kids about life. To most bonsai collectors, they become infatuated with the look or type of tree. In my family, we look to keep the tree as alive for as long as possible so we can pass it on to our next generation. #mondaymotivation
