NBC’s ‘Dateline: Return to Shalimar Way’ examines the 2012 death of Leslie Neulander, 61, as her husband, gynecologist, Dr. Robert Neularder, prepares for his upcoming re-trial, wherein, if convicted of murder, he will again head back to jail. While he maintains that his wife passed away after falling in the shower and hitting her head on the shower bench, probably caused by a vertigo attack resulting in dizziness, the prosecutors and the district attorney believe that she was assaulted and killed by him. As the only eye witness of what happened and the person who called 911, their daughter, Jenna Neulander, is key in this case. So, if you’re wondering where she is now, here’s what we know.

Who Is Jenna Neulander?

On the morning of September 17, 2012, when the Neulander family’s world turned upside down, Jenna Neulander, at 23, was living with her parents in their DeWitt home, just outside of Syracuse, New York. After her father, Dr. Robert, rushed to her room and yelled for help, demanding that she call 911, Jenna did as asked, following him to his bedroom, where she saw her mother lying on the shower’s floor. While on the call and waiting for the paramedics to arrive, she could be heard pleading to her father not to move Leslie as he pulled her out into their room so that he could perform CPR. Later on, when Jenna was questioned by the police, she supported him and stated that she only saw him try to help her mother.

Two and a half years later, when Dr. Robert first stood trial, Jenna was called to the stands to re-tell her story. She spoke of her loving parents, explained how happy they were as a family, and said that yes, there was a lot of blood everywhere, but the first time she noticed it was on her mother. Furthermore, Jenna stated that she was in her parents’ room till 2 a.m. the night before, and the sheets were the same as the morning after – sheets that the housekeeper said had been changed. Jenna never believed that her father would harm her mother, and she made that much clear to the jury. So when he was found guilty of murder, Jenna broke the silence of the courtroom by crying out, “I was there. You didn’t do it.”

Where Is Jenna Neulander Today?

According to various reports, Jenna Neulander, her brother Ari, along with her half-siblings from her father, Brian and Emily, wholeheartedly accept Robert’s claims of innocence. Therefore, it doesn’t seem like they will ever stop fighting for him and his freedom. Apparently, even Leslie’s side of the family holds that he had nothing to do with her death. And so, we’re sure that Jenna will be called upon the stands once again for the former doctor’s re-trial, where she will defend him with all that she can, all the while maintaining the facts.

Jenna, at the age of 29, now lives a very private life. Ever since her mother’s death and the subsequent investigations and court case brought her family national attention, complete with unsolicited remarks and advice, the Neulander’s have removed themselves from the spotlight. We couldn’t find Jenna, or any of her siblings for that matter, on any social media platform, suggesting that they either don’t have it or that they have tactfully set their accounts on private. Thus, unfortunately, we have no concrete way of knowing what Jenna is up to now.

