‘Queer Eye’ is not just a makeover show but, in essence, a show about personal transformation. It has not only made its viewers laugh and be excited about its participants’ makeovers but also shed a tear here and there concerning the vast multitude of struggles that many of them have gone through.

Thus, the first thing the Fab Five does is understand ‘who’ the person is, before giving them a makeover—that truly speaks volumes. Furthermore, another unique thing about the show is how they are able to understand what it really takes to make their participants really happy with themselves. It might be the reason that the makeover is extended to not just fashion and makeup but also other essential things, catering to a holistic transformation.

Who is Jennifer Sweeney?

Jennifer Sweeney, described as a ‘supermom,’ battled for several years caring for her husband, who has ALS, and raising her children. In the episode, she cannot even speak about her life and its struggles without tears in her eyes. Her husband and children who know the kind of efforts she has put in through the years, nominated her for the show so that she could do something for herself.

Hence, it was much of a shock when the Fab Five came over and did a stunning makeover on her, and more so, made her realize what an amazing person she truly is. The heart touching moment in the episode was when she was asked what she does in her free time, and she really could not come up with anything. Thus, the Fab Five really managed to make her want to cater to her needs by not neglecting herself. In the end, they managed to get her to say, “Take time for myself…Ask the girls for help and relax.”

Where is Jennifer Sweeney Now?

Jennifer Sweeney continues to be a proud mother and wife. Several of her recent posts show that she has been doing her bit with social distancing and still keeping in touch with friends and family despite being able to go out and meet them. Several goofy videos also exist on her Instagram page, of her family trying to make Jennifer’s life more lively and fun. Based on her posts, it seems like her family tries to make her feel truly special, whether it be with mother’s day gifts or just asking her to take a break.

There were two major events that the family celebrated recently—one was Jennifer’s husband’s birthday, and the other was her daughter Rachel’s graduation. In one of her most recent posts, she spoke with excitement about Season 5 of ‘Queer Eye.’

Simply scrolling through her Instagram page is proof enough that she is indeed a dedicated wife and mother. The heartening side of the narrative is the kind of love and understanding that she equally gets from her family members.

