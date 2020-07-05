Investigation Discovery’s ‘American Monster’ takes a look at how some of the terrifying criminals might hide in plain sight. These are the killers we have to be most careful of because they can be our next-door neighbors. It is especially evident in the case of Jonathan Crupi, a former high school English teacher. Crupi murdered his wife, Simeonette Mapes-Crupi, following an argument, and then went out to run some errands, meet his favorite prostitute for sex, before returning home and feigning he’d just discovered the body. Obviously, he was convicted of the murder, which might make you wonder where he is at present.

Where is Jonathan Crupi Now?

Crupi was convicted in July 2015, and a five-week trial followed. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced on September 23, 2015. Ther acting Richmond County District Attorney Daniel L. Master Jr. said, “The sentence handed down today is just punishment for such a horrific crime. I hope that Sissy’s parents, family members, friends, colleagues, and students can take comfort in knowing that justice has been served. But, no amount of time spent behind bars will ever bring back the wonderful woman the defendant violently took from them with his selfish and savage actions.”

Notably, Crupi was sentenced to 25 to life in prison and is currently serving time at the Clinton Correction Facility in the Village of Dannemora, New York. The earliest he might be released is in November 2037. Born in 1982, Crupi will be around 55 years old by the time he is released. Check out his prison record here.

In 2016, Crupi faced some flak once again, for creating an online dating profile while in prison. He boasted about himself, saying how he’s funny and handsome and open to having a relationship with the right person. The victim’s mother expressed disgust at the post, saying that somebody’s daughter might be in real danger. See it below.

I have to share something with you all. Here is a person convicted of Killing my daughter His wife . Looking for another… Posted by Sissys Angels on Friday, May 6, 2016

In 2019, Crupi appealed, but the Appellate Division, Second Department, remained unmoved. The justices were quick to dismiss Crupi’s challenge stating that it was legally sufficient to establish the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and the verdict does not go against the weight of evidence. Notably, during Crupi’s trial, nearly 270 exhibits of evidence and 27 testifying witnesses were presented.

Although he apologized during the sentencing about his marital infidelity, he maintained that he did not kill his wife. Crupi went to the extent of proclaiming himself as an innocent man. The overwhelming evidence to the contrary, including internet searches about how to destroy DNA, snap necks, and bleach bloodstains, tell a very different story. Thankfully, Crupi is now behind bars, and he is serving time, facing the consequences of his terrible actions. [Cover Image Courtesy: Silive/YouTube]

