CBS’s ‘The FBI Declassified: Dangerous Journey on The Silk Road’ chronicles the tale of Ross Ulbricht, the mastermind behind the dark web marketplace Silk Road, which became a multi-million dollar enterprise dealing in drugs, poisons, and weapons, along with hacking for hire and murder for hire schemes in the early 2010s. This episode of the intriguing series highlights how the FBI cyber team found the connection between Silk Road’s admin and Ross and how that eventually led to his capture. Plus, helping us understand everything comprehensively along the way is Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Julia Vie. So, let’s find out more about her, shall we?

Who Is Julia Vie?

Those who have met Ross Ulbricht always comment on his charming nature, smart mind, and good looks. And Julia Vie, introduced to him via their connection of Penn State University, is no different. When they first got acquainted, Ross was a graduate of it, with a Master’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering, and Julia was a freshman studying law. He told her that the school paid him a couple hundred dollars each week for research and even provided him with a place to stay – a bedroom that was in a basement, which he proudly showed off to her during one of their first dates. Julia thought that the place smelt of wet cement because of its location, but she didn’t mind it too much because she was genuinely interested in Ross as a person.

Fast forward a little while, and they get into a serious relationship, which they were both quite happy about. However, when Ross’ career got stuck, as he couldn’t figure out what he wanted to do and why, his relationship with Julia took a toll as well. They argued, broke up, got back together, and followed the cycle until Ross launched Silk Road in 2011. Then, after some stability, when the website started gaining traction that Ross couldn’t have anticipated or even prepared for, his relationship with Julia suffered. He couldn’t keep up with both his personal and professional life, so they broke up for good. And as Julia was among the handful of people who knew of what Ross was doing, when the time came, she testified against him in court.

Where Is Julia Vie Now?

Although Julia Vie is a graduate of Penn State Law, she didn’t pursue a career as an attorney. Instead, she followed her dreams and passion and became a photographer, launching her own enterprise by the name of Vivan’s Muse Boudoir Photography, based in Austin, Texas. Julia is a certified life coach as well, so she also mixes that in with her professional business, providing her customers with not just a set of beautiful images but also a transformative experience that they would remember forever.

In the weeks leading up a customer’s shoot, they can talk to Julia and take advantage of her expertise in style, wellness, and relationships, and see how that can be incorporated within the session. This is done through a series of five in-person or on-call conversations, wherein Julia helps her clients improve their look and their lives with tips, advice, and actual guidelines. So, we think it’s safe to say that Julia has completely moved on from her past and is currently thriving, living life to the best of her abilities.

