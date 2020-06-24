Larry Nassar used to command immense respect in the gymnastics community and beyond for the way he treated injured athletes. He claimed for years that his invasive “pelvic floor” treatment, where he put his fingers into young girls’ vaginas was a cure-all that could fix any number of physical injuries. Although several people stepped forward, saying they felt violated, not much was done against Nassar due to his reputation.

USA Gymnastics became aware of Nassar’s abuse in 2015, and he could not treat patients there. However, he continued to abuse young girls in Michigan State amidst a slow FBI investigation. It went on until September 2016 when The Indianapolis Star published allegations against Nassar which prompted several women to come forward. He was arrested in November 2016.

Since then, he has been tied up in legal proceedings, facing the consequences of his actions. He pled guilty to federal child pornography charges and was sentenced to 60 years in prison in December 2016. He also pled guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County in Michigan, receiving an additional sentence of 40 to 175 years in prison. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told him she’d signed his death warrant while delivering his sentence.

Now, Netflix’s ‘Athlete A’ focuses on the gymnasts who survived Nassar’s abuse and the reporters who exposed the toxic culture. But, where is Larry Nassar today?

Where is Larry Nassar Now?

Larry Nassar was sentenced on Monday, February 5, 2018, after three weeks of dramatic proceedings that shone a light on the trauma he’d caused. Nassar publicly apologized in a statement, saying, “The words expressed by everyone that has spoken, including the parents, have impacted me to the — to my innermost core. With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma, and emotions that you all are feeling. It’s impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts.”

Although much of Nassar’s abuse took place at the famous Karolyi ranch and training facility in Texas, he was tried in Michigan, where he also abused women at the John Geddert’s Twistars USA Gymnastics Club, Michigan State University, and his home in Holt.

Initially, he was placed at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona. However, he was physically attacked hours after being released into the general population of the prison. The incident took place in June 2018, and Nassar was immediately moved from the general population. His attorney remarked, “It offers additional some additional protection but I don’t know if it would be properly classified as solitary (confinement).” The attack forced the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate if Nassar was in a constant state of threat at his current holding facility.

They must have decided in the affirmative because Nassar was transferred to the Coleman II U.S. Penitentiary, located 50 miles northwest of Orlando, Florida. It is a safer penitentiary for certain prisoners, like informants and sex offenders, who might be attacked at other facilities. The prison where Nassar is being held now, also hosts the infamous ex-mobster, James “Whitey” Bulger.

Nassar’s attorneys have continued arguing that Judge Rosemarie Aquilina demonized Nassar to the world and is partly to blame for him being attacked in prison. Nassar also moved the Michigan Supreme Court to challenge his molestation charges, but his appeals were rejected. Nassar has also tried to pursue other appeals that look into the alleged bias in remarks made by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. Due to his prison sentencing, it is unlikely that Nassar will ever see the light of day. As someone who has been accused of molesting 265 girls and women over two decades, under the guise of medical treatment, his sentence seems justified. (Feature Image Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

