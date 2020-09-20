‘Last Tango in Halifax’ is a BAFTA-winning drama series that for once, doesn’t look at the perils of growing old. Instead, it focuses on the beautiful story of Alan and Celia, who fall in love with each other in their 70s, after reuniting on Facebook. The acclaimed drama series is one that has captivated viewers all over the world, and it also features some rather scenic spots.

Last Tango in Halifax Filming Locations

Did you know that the show is actually based on a true story? The mother of the head writer, Sally Wainwright, served as a muse when she rekindled an old flame with her classmate through Friends Reunited. ‘Last Tango in Halifax’ was shot in England, in Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, and in this article, we give you all the details.

Yorkshire, UK

The story is set in Calder Valley. In the first episode, Celia and Alan meet in Skipton, North Yorkshire. Their cars are spotted at the Hebden Bridge, and it reappears throughout the show. In fact, the grocery store at which Alan finds a job is called Booths, and it is situated in Ilkley. The store manager, Rachel Costello, said, “We had a great time helping out with the filming and I loved seeing Sir Derek working behind a till at Booths.” Greenhough’s supermarket, where Gillian works, is actually the Marsden Co-operative located on Peel Street in West Yorkshire.

Alan’s and Celia’s bungalow is also located in Halifax, and it has an amazing view of the Calder Valley. The head writer said, “We didn’t have many new locations this time. I think the bungalow was the only new location and I think Gareth, who directed it, went round and looked at a few and they really wanted that one. It really did it had that fantastic view across the valley and it had the fantastic conservatory right in the right place. It just looked like a desirable bungalow that Celia would go for.”

A few University of York students also worked as extras on set during the second season. Ladstone Rock is a popular spot for the characters to indulge in some retrospection on the show. The Halifax town center, Sowerby Bridge, and Elland also served as venues for filming. Apart from this, Batley, the Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the Royal Armouries Museum, and Broughton Hall also made an appearance. Leeds, the largest city of West Yorkshire, also houses Studio 81, which is where the production was based out of.

Greater Manchester, UK

The house of Celia and Caroline was located on St. John’s Road in Altrincham. The mother and daughter, along with William, are seen at a cafe that is actually the Sculpture Hall Cafe in Manchester Town Hall. Courtyard Coffee House in Knutsford, Cheshire, was also a filming site. After reporting Alan’s car stolen, the pair goes to Blackshaw’s Coffee in Stockport. In fact, the Bramall Hall was also featured. Gillian’s farm in Ripponden, which is a fan favorite, is actually the Knowl Farm, situated near Rochdale. Lastly, Bolton School was also a venue for filming.

Last Tango in Halifax filming at Bolton School again http://t.co/n3so1M2YQM — The Bolton News (@TheBoltonNews) September 1, 2014

