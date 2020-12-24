The Canadian sitcom ‘Letterkenny,’ is known to be unabashedly Canadian and has given the world some of the most likable characters. Set in the fictional town of Letterkenny, the series follows the siblings Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Katy (Michelle Mylett) as they go about their lives. There is never a dull moment in the small town as the teenage shenanigans keep the siblings and their friends busy. The show is known for its niche comedy and the unique slang from southern Ontario. The series usually films in the same location. Are you curious to know where that is? Let’s find out!

Letterkenny Season 9 Filming Locations

‘Letterkenny’ season 9 is primarily filmed in Greater Sudbury in Ontario. If you try searching for Letterkenny, you may find that it is a ghost town located 125 km west of Ottawa, but that is not where the show is shot in. Here are the details of the filming locations!

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

Greater Sudbury, also known as Sudbury, is a city in Northern Ontario. It has often been used as a filming location since it provides unique landscapes while also maintaining a small-town vibe. Sudbury has 330 lakes within the city limits and is developed around the small and rocky mountains of the Canadian Shield. The film industry is one of the strongest contributors to the region’s economy. Some of the productions that have been shot here include ‘X-Men,’ ‘The Silencing,’ ‘Bad Blood,’ ‘Cardinal,’ ‘Christmas at Grand Valley,’ and ‘A Perfect Christmas.’

Wayne and Katy run a farm and a produce stand, with help from their friends Dan and Daryl. The farmhouse that we see in the series is actually the Yvon Landry Farm Equipment Inc on 1545 Cote Boulevard, Hanmer in Greater Sudbury. This particular location has become very popular among tourists and visitors.

Great to be on the Landry farm in Hanmer today! It has been in the family for 107 years & is set of #LetterKenny pic.twitter.com/mEKlrRzWmK — Marc G. Serré (@MarcSerreMP) August 6, 2016

Some of the other locations that regularly feature in the series also served as filming locations for season 9. Donovan Variety stands in for the local convenience store, while Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex doubles as the Letterkenny Memorial Arena. Dr. Edgar Leclair Arena is transformed into the Letterkenny Agricultural Hall for the series.

The cast members have spent ample time in the city filming the series that it almost feels like a “second home” to some of them. Fortunately, season 9 had wrapped up filming before the industry went into lockdown due to the pandemic.

