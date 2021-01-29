NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Woman at The Bar’ is a two-hour special episode featuring the first ever-sit down interviews with people regarding the 2018 murders of David Riess and Pamela Hutchinson. The tale revolves around how Lois Riess, David’s wife, first killed her husband in Minnesota and then fled to Florida, where she befriended 59-year-old Pamela before slaying her as well. So now, with a case comprising of brutal double homicides, a nation-wide manhunt, and deceits that shook America to its core, let’s find out exactly where Lois Riess, the woman dubbed as “The Killer Grandma,” is today, shall we?

Who Is Lois Riess?

Lois Riess was arrested by United States Marshals and local police officers at a restaurant and bar in South Padre Island, Texas, on April 19, 2018. This move came after she withdrew $11,000 from her late husband’s bank account, whose body was discovered by investigators in their shared Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, home on March 23, 2018. On the other hand, Pamela Hutchinson was found dead in a hotel in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on April 9, 2018. Her ID, car keys, and bank cards were all missing. According to the prosecutors, Lois targeted Pamela because of their similar appearances as she wanted to assume her identity.

Once authorities realized that Lois Riess was responsible for both crimes and was on the run, they began a massive nation-wide chase, which lasted for ten days, as per Fox9. It only ended once the then 56-year-old was in custody and charged with several counts relating to murder and theft. Lois was extradited to Florida the following Thursday and was held without bond pending a pretrial hearing. At first, Lois pleaded non-guilty to all the charges against her, maintaining her innocence. But eventually, to avoid the death penalty, she did as expected. After Florida was done, Lois Riess faced her family and friends in court in Minnesota.

Where Is Lois Riess Now?

In mid-December 2019, Lois Riess entered a guilty plea in Lee County, Florida. She agreed to a life sentence without the possibility of parole on the charges of Pamela Hutchinson’s first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft and criminal use of personal information of a deceased individual. Around that same time, Minnesota’s Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced that they would soon begin the process of bringing Lois back to her home state so that she can face the charges of her husband’s murder.

In the summer of 2020, Lois Riess pleaded guilty to first-degree murder once again, this time in connection to David Riess’s slaying, receiving the same sentence. Her hearing was held in a Dodge County high school auditorium, approved for court proceedings because of the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the couple’s children, daughter Breanna Riess and son Billy Riess, gave emotional impact statements about their mother killing their father, Lois told the court precisely what transpired on the night she committed the crime.

As part of the extradition agreement between Florida and Minnesota officials, Lois Riess is serving her life sentence in the latter state. After all, the only thing the prosecutors in Florida, along with Pamela Hutchinson’s friends and family, wanted was for the person responsible for her death to never see the light of day again. Therefore, today, Lois Riess, at the age of 58 (born February 28, 1962), is incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, Scott County. It is the only unit in Minnesota that houses female offenders.

