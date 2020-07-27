In the latest episode of ‘Dateline,’ titled “Twisted in Texas,” we learn of a love story that turns violent for everyone involved. It starts with one man, Leon Jacob, and his inability to take no for an answer. Driven by persistence, Jacob keeps stalking and harassing Meghan Verikas, even after she breaks off the relationship with him. Eventually, Jacob ends up with Valerie McDaniel, who was married to Marion McDaniel at the time.

Of course, she broke it off with her husband of 17 years and started living with Leon. Their relationship thrived on the perceived injustices of their exes. While Leon wanted to get rid of Meghan for lodging a stalking charge against him, which hindered the chances of obtaining a medical license, he offered to get rid of Marion too. At the time, Valerie and Marion were embroiled in a custody battle for their daughter. Moreover, she owed him money from the divorce.

Val went along with the plan to hire hitmen but was apprehended along with Leon. She committed suicide, while Leon is behind bars. So, what happened to the target, Marion McDaniel?

Where is Marion McDaniel Today?

Once Marion “Mack” McDaniel III was warned by the Houston police about the credible threat on his life, he began to help them take down Val and Jacob. To that extent, the cops helped him stage his death. They photographed Marion with pig blood and even faked a bullet hole. Notably, the undercover cop Leon had hired as a hitman, had suggested he’d make Marion’s killing look like a carjacking gone wrong. He’d be shot twice in the head, in a method popularly known as double-tapping.

McDaniel was present when Val and Leon were taken in, and the former turned over the couple’s daughter to Marion. While Marion did not deserve what Val and Leon had in store, the former’s friends have reported that she was unhappily married to McDaniel. His texts and calls often drove Val to tears. Nonetheless, Marion testified that he could not imagine his ex-wife wanting to kill him.

Despite their differences, he believes she would have considered that the success of the plan would probably mean that their daughter would have lost a parent. Moreover, he also expressed awareness of Jacob’s criminal history during the trial. The accused had also beaten his first wife when she was pregnant. As a result, Marion did not just disapprove of Jacob but also forbade his ex-wife from spending time at their River Oaks condo, around their daughter.

As for where Marion is now, he seems to be residing in Houston. His profile lists him as the CEO or owner of Schaefer Outfitter. He’s also listed as the owner of Montrose Veterinary Clinic, where his late ex-wife was a partner. Notably, Mack and Val also argued about his stake in the business, after their split. Jacob had ordered Val to buy him out for $1.25 million. However, it seems that Mack’s survived the ordeal, and one hopes he moves on in his life.

