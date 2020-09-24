Melanie McGuire has been dubbed by the media as the “Suitcase Killer” for her role in butchering her own husband, William “Bill” McGuire, and then packing up his remains in suitcases before throwing them into the Chesapeake Bay. This sensational New Jersey murder case, nicknamed the “Suitcase Murder,” has been profiled on various true-crime shows, including ‘Snapped’ from Oxygen Network, ‘Dateline’ NBC, ’48 Hours Mystery’, ID’s ‘Deadly Affairs,’ and ‘Forensic Files II,’ amongst many others. Most recently, it has been the subject of ABC’s ’20/20,’ in an episode entitled ‘Interview with Melanie McGuire.’ In this two-hour broadcast, we get to see everything from Melanie’s perspective. Curious to know all about her? Read on to find out.

Who Is Melanie McGuire?

Born on October 8, 1972, Melanie Lyn Slate has spent all of her life in New Jersey – growing up in Ridgewood and Middletown Township. After finishing high school, she enrolled at Rutgers University for a double major in math and psychology, which she achieved in 1994. Then, she graduated from the Charles E. Gregory School of Nursing (now Raritan Bay Medical Center) in 1997 with a nursing diploma. Two years later, in 1999, she married William “Bill” McGuire, a US Navy veteran, and started a life with him in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. However, after 5 years and two kids, on April 28, 2004, their marriage ended – with Melanie killing her husband. She drugged him, shot him (in the head and chest) to death, and subsequently dismembered his body.

At that time, Melanie was working as a nurse at a fertility clinic and had managed to have a long-standing affair with one of the doctors there, Bradley Miller. She allegedly wanted to spend the rest of her life with her lover, and so, she did what she could to get rid of her husband. As she worked at a medical facility, she obtained the means to incapacitate Bill from there, which eventually became her downfall. After all, a medical-grade towel found with Bill’s body matched those that were stocked at the clinic and others like that which Melanie kept in her home. More than a year after the murder, on June 7, 2005, Melanie was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Then, in October, she was indicted of four other smaller charges.

More than a year later, on October 26, 2006, she was charged with two more counts, for hindering apprehension, for allegedly writing letters to the police department to get them off her trail. She pleaded not guilty and posted bail for all of these indictments.

Where Is Melanie McGuire Today?



Melanie McGuire went on trial for murder on March 5, 2007. The prosecutors gave the facts of the case, supported by evidence, and said that Melanie had killed her husband in cold blood so that she could take up a new life with Bradley Miller freely. But, Melanie’s defense team argued that she was innocent and that Bill was the one who had issues. They claimed that he had become increasingly moody, unpredictable, and a compulsive gambler in the months before his passing. Nevertheless, because all the evidence was pointing against her, the jury convicted Melanie of a total of four counts. Before she was sentenced, though, she filed for a re-trial on the basis that her husband was deeply in debt and may have been killed by Atlantic City mobsters.

Melanie withdrew her appeal after the story was debunked by the prosecutors, and so, on July 19, 2007, she was sentenced to life in prison. Her penalty is categorized as the following: Life in prison for first-degree murder; Life in prison for the possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; 10 years for desecrating human remains; and 5 years for perjury. Two years ago, Melanie did try to get relief from her long sentence, but her petition was denied. Therefore, to this date, at the age of 47, Melanie McGuire remains an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township, Hunterdon County. According to her records, she must serve at least 85% of her sentence being eligible for parole, and so, her eligibility date is listed as May 20, 2073.

Read More: Where Is Bradley Miller Now?