Investigation Discovery’s ‘Your Worst Nightmare: Do You Love Me?’ has a synopsis that perfectly lays down the chilling plot of the episode. It says: “Jeanne Smith and her two daughters, Marie and Anna, make for a tight-knit, family trio. But when Jeanne and Anna go looking for love in all the wrong places, it ends in heartbreak, lies, and murder.” After all, in November of 2013, Marie was the one who was taking care of Anna’s son, Jacob, in Jeanne’s apartment, before the latter was brutally murdered by her husband of 1 month and 3 days, Michael Alan Iseman.

Who Is Michael Alan Iseman?

Michael Alan Iseman’s early days are not something that can be considered usual or normal under any circumstances. Starting at the age of 17, he underwent a series of psychiatric commitments and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia quite early on. During his hospital stays around this time, he developed a taste for drugs, and then went on to consume more and more as time went on. In fact, it was his extensive use of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and cocaine that destroyed his first two marriages. But, even with that, he ended up finding Jeanne Elisabeth Smith, with whom he tied the knot with on October 3, 2013.

Just a couple of weeks after that, though, as Jeanne’s daughter, Marie Wood, started taking care of her nephew, he, because of his previous convicted assault charges, was court-ordered to stay away. During this time, he binged on crystal meth. Therefore, when he returned to Jeanne in early November, on the 6th to be exact, and she told him that she’d be leaving him, he lost control – ultimately, strangling and stabbing her to death. Then, he ended up settling on the sofa where Marie had been sleeping. When she woke up, shocked with Michael’s presence, he proceeded to stab her a total of 22 times before walking out of the apartment.

Where Is Michael Alan Iseman Today?



Fortunately, Marie survived and was able to call for help. In the aftermath of it all, Michael Alan Iseman was arrested and indicted on three different counts: first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and attempted capital murder. In 2014, he pleaded no contest to the murder charge in connection with Jeanne’s death and pleaded guilty to the malicious wounding charge, successfully getting the prosecutors to drop the third charge altogether. Then, during every interrogation and court hearing, he admitted to his crimes and detailed all that he could remember, which wasn’t much because of the drug use.

Michael’s defense team tried to use his mental illnesses, drug abuse, and the fact that it was not premeditated murder to get him a lenient sentence, but to no avail. After all, the prosecutors had enough proof thanks to his behavior after the attacks. Michael had left Jeanne’s home in his own car, had used her credit card to shop for groceries, had driven to Henry County, and then, had even tried to evade the police when they began to pursue him. With that, at the age of 46, in 2015, Michael Alan Iseman was convicted of the charges against him and sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.

Therefore, to this date, he remains behind bars, at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center, where he will stay until he can be considered for geriatric parole.

