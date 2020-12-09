Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder in the Heartland’ returned for its third season this year. The show featuring true crime stories from Middle American Towns brought to screen the infamous murder of Mindy Morgenstern. Mindy, a 22-year-old student at the Valley City University from New Salem was found dead in her off-campus apartment in September of 2006. She had been strangled and stabbed to death. Preliminary investigations revealed the presence of DNA of a Moe Gibbs at the crime scene. Moe Gibbs was a fellow resident at the same apartment building as Mindy. He was accused and later convicted of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Read on to find out more details of the case and about Moe Gibbs.

Who Is Moe Gibbs?

Moe Gibbs was the prime suspect in the Mindy Morgenstern murder case. Gibbs, 35 was a resident in the same apartment building as Mindy. He had formerly worked in the Barnes County Jail as a jailer. The investigating team traced DNA evidence found in the left-hand fingernails of the victim to Gibbs. The revelation brought forth more cases of delinquency which included the sexual assault of female inmates at the Barnes County Jail and a previously unresolved Fargo rape case in 2004. After a month of being convicted for the murder of Mindy Morgenstern, Moe Gibbs was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Gibbs, 35 at the time of Mindy’s death had been residing in her apartment building. He had stayed there with his pregnant wife and stepdaughter when he worked at the Barnes County jail. He appeared to have been separated from his wife by the time he was arrested on accusations of murder. He became engaged to his girlfriend Amy Olson after he was arrested. During his trial, his ex-girlfriends were also interviewed one of whom claimed that they had broken up owing to Gibbs’ infidelity. His fiancée, however, remained staunch to her commitment to Gibbs and even expressed frustration when their wedding was supposedly delayed due to the legal proceedings of the case.

The testimonies provided by the sexual assault victims implied an underlying criminal intent in Gibbs’ personality. He had also previously served 5.5 years at a military prison in Fort Leavenworth as a convict for attempted murder from January 1994 to April 1998. An additional 15 years was added to his sentence for assaulting female inmates and for the 2004 Fargo rape case.

Where Is Moe Gibbs Now?

Gibbs is currently serving his sentence as a murder, rape, and sexual assault convict. He pleaded guilty to all the charges beginning with the murder charge. He had initially pleaded not guilty to the murder charges but after the evidence surfaced he changed his plea. In 2009 he filed an appeal which was rejected by the state Supreme Court.

This did not stop his attempts at vindication. He further filed a petition with the federal court on claims of judicial misconduct and improper police investigation. His petition also implied ineffective assistance of counsel at trial and on appeal. The U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson dismissed the case after a magistrate judge’s ruling which stated that the motion had not been filed within a year of the convict’s last appeal. Gibbs’ case has prompted several and significant changes within the legal proceedings pertaining to criminal background check requirements for officers at correction facilities in North Dakota.

Read More: Where Is Mindy Morgenstern’s Boyfriend Now?