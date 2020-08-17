Season 2 of ‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’ brought some creativity into our otherwise dull life. In this BBC Three original series, host Stacey Dooley is joined by make-up and beauty experts Val Garland and Dominic Skinner as they search for UK’s next big make-up artist. The 10 aspiring contestants live and work together in this 8 episode series to prove their skills, and show that they are the ones who deserve the highly sought-after contract of working with some of the world’s biggest names in the make-up industry.

In this installment, following an emotional finale against Eve and James, Ophelia was the one who managed to secure the championship. We’ll be honest, we weren’t too surprised to see her win. Her work and consistency, engulfed with Val’s legendary “Ding Dong” approvals, were enough to show us her potential. Plus, she was the only contestant who did not enter even a single Face-Off challenge throughout the competition. So, we bet you’re curious to know more about where she is now, right?

Who Is Ophelia Liu?

Ophelia Liu is a Hong Kong-born self-taught make-up artist and fashion graduate. Her determination to make a name for herself in the beauty industry made her work shine throughout the series, and the last episode was no different. The main challenge in it was for the competitors to teach a masterclass of their signature eye looks at the Harrods department store in London. And, of course, while Eve focused on the smokey eye and James selected an incredible lash look (inspired by his days of drag), Ophelia went into a completely different directed and focused on dramatic eyeliner. Which, can we say, is definitely her specialty.

Being 25, she was one of the eldest competitors in the series, and the judges worried that her personality and nature weren’t encapturing enough for the kind of professional work that she wanted to do. But, fortunately, during the masterclass, she proved them wrong. With her class being the most engaging, her evolution look being the most enchanting, and her techniques being perfect, Ophelia came out on top, and was crowned the winner of Season 2 of ‘Glow Up.’

“I’ve won. I just cannot wait for my next step and for my future,” she said after winning. “I need to get started now. What’s the next big thing? Give me that now, I’m ready!”

Where Is Ophelia Now?

Well, Ophelia certainly did step forward. Despite the setbacks of COVID-19 shutting down every industry all over the world, Ophelia has continued to stay creative. “I have been using my time to work on my Instagram page, connecting with photographers, brands, and artists and working together, and really just working around the lockdown rules,” she revealed to Refinery29. She also added that because hygiene and safety have always been important in this industry, she plans on upholding a high standard for it even when all this ends.

As for her Instagram page, she wasn’t lying when she said that she’s been working on it. Ophelia’s feed is full of her make-up designs showcasing her skills and creativity, and the fact that she’s done most of it on herself, by herself, just takes it to a whole new level. Her bio also states that apart from working as a full-time make-up artist and fashion designer (Necrophelia Clothing), she works as a model as well. She has completely immersed herself in the fashion and beauty world, and, honestly, we can’t wait to see what she does next!

