‘Perdida’ is a Spanish TV series, which is also known as ‘Stolen Away.’ ‘Perdida’ in Spanish literally translates to ‘lost.’ This crime drama follows a father, Antonio Santos (Daniel Grao), who goes to extreme lengths to find his daughter, Soledad (Veronica Velasquez). She was six-years-old when she mysteriously went missing while the family was at a beach in Valencia, Spain; it has been 13 years since the incident. Desperate to get some information regarding his daughter’s whereabouts, Antonio gets arrested on purpose at the airport in Bogota, Colombia, by “smuggling” cocaine. He believes that someone in a Bogota prison has the information that he needs. Directed by Inaki Penafiel, David Ulloa, and Rafa Montesinos, the first season consists of 11 episodes. ‘Perdida’ was received very well by the viewers in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America, making it one of the most-watched TV series on Netflix.

Perdida Filming Location

The story of Perdida starts in Valencia, where Soledad Santos goes missing at a beach. From there, the story moves to Bogota, Colombia, where Antonio Santos gets himself arrested to go to prison. The series predominantly follows Antonio’s story has he steps over to the dark side.

Spain

Atresmedia and Big Bang Media (a company of The Mediapro Studio), which are responsible for the production of this series, are based in Madrid. Although the headquarters of The Mediapro Studio is in Barcelona, they have a branch office in Madrid. Jesus Haro, the director of photography, shared his post on Instagram where the team is giving the final touches during post-production in The Mediapro Studio at Chamberi, Madrid.

The beach where Soledad goes missing is in Valencia. It used to be an industrial city, before it worked on some of its landmarks and revamped its image as a tourist coastal city. Some of the famous beaches in Valencia are La Malvarrosa, El Saler, Sagunto, and Port Saplaya.

Colombia

We believe that the airport scene was filmed at El Dorado International Airport. It is the most important and also the busiest airport in Colombia as it serves Bogota and its surrounding regions. The prison sequences were filmed in the Fontibon locality, which used to be considered an “associate town” before it merged into Bogota. Here is another post by Jesus Haro, after the crew wrapped up the filming.

Read More: Best Kidnapping Movies