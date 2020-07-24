‘Dateline’ on NBC shows us a harrowing new case where an innocent father is killed in an explosion as his son watches. Roberto Ayala picked up his seven-year-old, bought him lunch, and then went to work at the rice field on the Moore family farm on July 16, 2011. As he was adjusting the irrigation pump, there was an explosion, and Fabian, his son, saw Roberto on fire. By the time the boy could get help, Roberto had succumbed to injuries from the fire and shrapnel wounds. Obviously, the investigation would later find Paul Moore, the son of one of the owners, to be guilty of the crime. However, it also exposed the murky family truths and environment of hatred that was fostered by Paul and his cousin, Peter Moore. So, where is Peter Moore now? Let’s find out.

Where is Peter Moore Now?

Peter or Pete Moore studied at Yuba College, after finishing his schooling at Pierce High School, Arbuckle. At the trial, it came to light that Peter’s grandfather might have wanted him to farm the walnut orchards. Instead, he was ostracized and abused. Moore ended up with a landscape business, which he apparently hated at times.

In fits of rage, Peter often threatened to harm his uncle, father, and Roberto Ayala. Before the explosion, Roberto had injured his shoulder once. Peter had claimed that once Ayala was healed, he was all Peter’s. Of course, it was the quieter Paul who committed the murder. At Paul’s trial, Peter testified that Paul was depressed and perhaps even suicidal.

Despite some differences, Peter and Paul shared quite the same grievances. It also came to light that Peter had his stomach removed and lost almost 50 pounds. Moore is still the owner-operator at Moore landscape. He’s been married since July 21, 1991. You can see a picture with his wife, below.

It seems that despite all the animosity, Peter has managed to move forward in life. While he did foster an attitude of hatred, one is glad he had nothing to do with Roberto’s death. Moore seems to enjoy the occasional game, as you can see from the post below.

We will leave you with Moore’s most recent photograph, where he seems to be having a bit of friendly fun with a duck. One would be hard-pressed to imagine this man being the same one who was willing to harm Ayala. However, Moore has likely let all that old bitterness go, and is now happy in his old age. On that note, all his pictures show him as a gaunt man. It is a result of the procedure where his stomach was removed, as we mentioned.

