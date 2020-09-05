‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is the sequel to the much-loved crime drama series ‘Power,’ and focuses on Tariq, Ghost’s son, as he tries to navigate his new life after the finale of the preceding show. He will go to any lengths to save his mother from taking the fall, but in the process of doing so, he may just end up like his father.

Power Book II: Ghost Filming Locations

Much like its predecessor, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ was also filmed in New York City. Courtney Kemp, the creator of the show, said that along with Tariq’s journey, she also wanted to push forth some strong female characters. Mary J. Blige and Method Man are also some of the new additions to the cast. The former even called the project one of the most exciting things to have happened to her this year.

@warrenleightTV When is filming of Season 22 of SVU gonna start? It should be soon since Power Book 2: Ghost is resuming filming and it's gonna be in NYC so SVU should be getting started soon as well. At least you guys had this break time to get more S22 scripts done I imagine. — Total Drama (@TotalDrama11) August 28, 2020

New York City

After all, Tariq grew up in the Big Apple and so it would make sense for the filmmakers to continue filming the piece here. The first neighborhood used for filming was Brooklyn, and we know this due to the Twitter thread below. After his mother gets arrested, she tells Tariq to focus on school. He gets into a prestigious college and starts selling drugs to the students in hopes of making enough money to free his mother.

posted in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/thu20K9ldX — mars de blackmon (@__kingpen) January 9, 2020

However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming was halted on two out of the three spin-offs of ‘Power,’ including its sequel. Unfortunately, a member of the production team was diagnosed with the virus despite preventative measures, and they were in the hospital as well. The person was present at a table read on 12th March and self-isolated the very next day. At that time, New York was seeing its cases rise magnanimously, and so any physical production was also suspended. We hope that all those who were infected have recovered and are healthy!

Starz released a statement as well— “the health and safety of all of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority and we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals.” There is a dearth of information when it comes to the precise locations that were used for filming within the city, especially because of the delay in production and the pandemic.

