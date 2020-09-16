‘Sing On!’ is a karaoke competition between 6 individuals who fight it out for a jackpot that can potentially amount to $60,000 in 5 rounds. There is only one judge on the show— the vocal analyzer. The sole factor that it takes into consideration is how accurately the contestants hit those notes. The show is presented by Tituss Burgess, who you may recognize from ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ and you can catch it on Netflix.

Quinton’s Sing On! Performance

Quinton was featured on the episode titled ‘Love Songs,’ and his angelic voice was revealed when the group introduced themselves with the Aretha Franklin song ‘I’ll Say A Prayer.’ The contest was kicked off with One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ and although Deshon won that round, Quinton came in second with an accuracy score of 75%. The second act had the competitors signing the quintessential love song by John Legend: ‘All of Me.’ Quinton definitely proved his extraordinary singing skills by winning with an accuracy rate of 88%. The third round comprised of Shawn Mendes’ ‘Stitches’ and Quinton was yet again safe from elimination with an accuracy score of 77%. In this round, he also voted against Michael for the third time in a row.

The top 3 contenders sang Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and Quinton stated that his voice would work well with the number. Well, he certainly knew what he was talking about as he emerged triumphant yet again. He scored 84% for his accuracy, and he also won the Golden Note prize worth $1000. This victory enabled him to choose the final song. His choices were between Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ and Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie.’ Quinton picked the former because he felt it was a challenge for both him and his opponent, Micheal. With a 73% accuracy rate, Quinton took home the jackpot worth $43,450 along with the $1000 prize.

Where is Quinton Now?

Quinton’s performances on the show really exhibited his talents as a singer, and consequently, it was not surprising to uncover his passion for the art form on social media as well. He has released his own music in the form of an EP called Heartstrings, which you can catch on Spotify. ‘Here Right Next To Me’ is his most recent release. Apart from that, he has also created his own band called Unbiased LIVE. According to Quinton’s social media profiles, he is based out of Houston, Texas. He is not only a musician and a voice coach, but he is also an actor and a model. On the show, it was stated that Quinton worked as a delivery driver.

