Rachel Anne Dolezal or Nkechi Amare Diallo is a former college instructor and the former chapter president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). She’s risen to prominence due to the infamy of identifying as a black woman despite having European ancestors and no verifiable African ancestry. She’s also the subject of the Netflix documentary, ‘The Rachel Divide.’

It explores the fall of the famous activist as the truth about her ancestry is revealed. After her removal from the position with the NAACP, Rachel ended up changing her name in 2016 to Diallo. However, she continues using Rachel Dolezal in public forums. Naturally, you might be curious about where this woman is currently. We have got you covered in that regard.

Where is Rachel Dolezal Now?

Dolezal was ousted in 2015 for actually being white. At the time, she was a single mother who had kids and lived on the poverty line. She also identified as bisexual, as an interview with Spokane Favs proves. According to a profile on Vice, Dolezal lived in a two-bedroom house in Spokane, with her children. It appears that she lives there currently as well.

Her crash and burn entry and exit from the national stage is not the only thing that has plagued Dolezal. In May 2018, she was charged with second-degree perjury and felony theft by welfare fraud. Investigators alleged that she didn’t report tens of thousands of dollars that she earned from her memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World,” and from other sources. As a result, she managed to collect $8,847 for food and child care assistance from the state.

Notably, Dolezal’s memoir came out in March 2017, which is when the New York Post reported that the activist also claimed to suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). In April 2019, The Spokesman-Review stated that Dolezal had entered a plea bargain regarding her case, as of March 25, 2019. She agreed to pay almost $9,000 in restitution, and fulfill 120 hours of community service to avoid the trial for welfare fraud. She is liable to face trial on the original charges if she fails to live up to any part of the deal.

In June 2019, Dolezal managed to make waves again by declaring her bisexuality during Pride Month. You can check out the lengthy Instagram post she shared below. However, it is essential to note that she’s been open about her sexuality even in a 2015 interview, but many people did not take to her post too well, using it as an opportunity to point out her racial appropriations.

The most recent update comes from Dolezal’s post during Super Bowl 2020. She tweeted a picture of herself in the kitchen, cooking while the game was going on. You can check out the tweet below. Perhaps she’d hoped for some engagement regarding the game, but several netizens took the opportunity to slam her for racial appropriation once again.

Apart from making the news, her LinkedIn profile states that she’s the owner of Living Spectrum Studios, a small business in Spokane. Her Twitter account lists her as an artist, author, and activist. The evidence of her artwork can be seen in a recent post where Rachel tries to capture the social distancing that is prevalent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few small 3” charcoal drawings I did this week to capture the times. To view my art, visit https://t.co/lCTVPF2e42 pic.twitter.com/hXKCmfZJBm — Rachel Anne Doležal (@RachelADolezal) May 2, 2020

She also has her own YouTube channel where she’s live-streamed an art tour on May 3, 2020. You can check out her post below, thanking viewers for having joined the stream.

Rachel continues to try and do her best in her professional life. In her personal life, she appears to love her children very much. In one of her posts, she writes about Izaiah, her son, who’s away in college in the UK. Naturally, families are worried about those stuck elsewhere due to the coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

In yet another post, she can be seen enjoying some quality time with her youngest son, Langston. Check it out here.

Despite many people acting out in shock over a white woman pretending to be black, it has now become evident that Rachel identifies as a black person. She’s left her old life behind and is trying to turn over a new leaf with her family.

Read More: Best Racism Movies