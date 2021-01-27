Interior designers and home renovation enthusiasts are familiar with the show ‘Rehab Addict’, a reality home makeover series that spanned eight seasons following its inception in 2010. Nicole Curtis, the host of the show, took up the challenge of rehabbing old properties into beautiful homes worth being invested in. The show sadly met its end in 2018, but shortly after, it got signed up for a reboot titled ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’, and fans are more than delighted.

The series features Curtis back with her insights and knowledge, but with a twist. She assists overwhelmed homeowners who need help with remodeling and redecoration instead of doing it independently. Its predecessor covered locations in Detroit and Minneapolis, which raises questions about the filming locations of the reboot. So where is ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ filmed? Let’s take a look.

Rehab Addict Rescue Filming Locations

The inaugural season of ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ was filmed in the fall of 2020. It was mostly filmed in Detroit, Michigan. Let’s dive into specific details.

Detroit, Michigan

Similar to its predecessor, ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ is filmed in Detroit, the largest city in Michigan. The area near Downtown houses the neoclassical Detroit Institute of Arts, famous for the Detroit Industry Murals painted by Diego Rivera. Detroit’s aesthetic significance further includes the city’s architecture, which is truly remarkable. The city has preserved an extensive collection of buildings from the late-19th and early-20th-century, which is why it serves as a perfect filming spot for the show.

Detroit’s apparent architectural significance makes it highly suitable for the production team of ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ to have chosen the city as their creative space for filming. Nicole Curtis, a self-taught rehabber and former real estate agent, was born and brought up in Michigan. She rehabbed her first house in Detroit in 2013, a duplex west of Corktown that had been destroyed by a fire. The renovation expert subsequently restored another house on East Grand Boulevard and worked with Bedrock to resurrect the Ransom Gillis mansion in the Brush Park neighborhood.

Never before have I said these words —-searching for a renovation to rescue in #detroit for a new show!!! Do you own one ? Have a budget for it & are prepared for us to invade your space in the next few weeks ??? Then hit us up! [email protected] pic.twitter.com/s1krjEwatm — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) February 9, 2020

Nicole has worked in different places across the country, especially in her hometown. For the reboot of her show ‘Rehab Addict’, Nicole had been accepting applications from Detroit homeowners who are either facing contractual issues or have taken up the responsibility of renovating their historic property into a magnificent masterpiece. Nicole has several projects lined up in Detroit, and all of the Michigan houses previously featured in ‘Rehab Addict’ are Airbnb properties owned by the TV host herself.

