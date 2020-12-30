Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes’ investigates the cold-blooded murder of Danielle Marzejka and her boyfriend Seren Bryan. Danielle, 18-years-old at the time of her death, would often stay over at her friends’ houses, occasionally even for days. In August 2018, Danielle’s family, comprising her father and two brothers, had heard nothing from her for a few days. Worried, her father lodged a missing person report. However, just a day later, Danielle was found, but not in the way her family had expected.

Danielle and Seren were found dead in two large garbage bags in the storage shed at the back of the Marzejka mobile home at Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Grosbeck Highway and Metro Parkway in Clinton Township, Macomb County, Michigan. Danielle’s brother, Robert Leo Marzejka, was nowhere to be seen. He was named the prime suspect in the case and was later convicted of the double homicide. Let’s delve deep into the case to find what happened to Robert Leo Marzejka.

Who Is Robert Leo Marzejka?

Robert Leo Marzejka is the older amongst the two brothers of the murder victim, Danielle Marzejka. Robert was identified as the primary suspect and person of interest. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his sister, Danielle, and her boyfriend, Seren Bryan. Robert had a white 1999 Ford E-250 van which was located in Toledo and was registered as evidence with the Clinton Township Police Department following his arrest.

Robert was arrested on August 29, 2018, from Cincinnati by U.S. Marshals. He had been in a disguise using a hat and a wig at the time of his arrest. Furthermore, he was charged with premeditation which, according to police reports, was justified from the clean-up of the bedroom after the killings had been executed. Robert had cleaned the carpet so that no bloodstains were visible to the naked eye. Later, a blood detection spray used on the scene revealed blood on every wall of Danielle’s room.

More blood stained items were retrieved from the suspect’s room including clothing and towels. Assistant Macomb Prosecutor William Cataldo, during Marzejka’s trial in 2019, said that Robert had carefully planned the killings based on the fact that he had obtained a hammer (which was found to be the murder weapon), duct tape, and a shovel, which was possibly retrieved to bury the bodies but had not been used. Robert had also allegedly planned the murders to align with when the couple was sleeping.

Where Is Robert Leo Marzejka Now?

Robert’s defense was mounted on his many mental health issues. According to a family member, Robert lost his mother in 2011 to an overdose which might have caused him to “snap”. The police said that Robert had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. A mental health examination ordered by the Clinton Township court revealed that he was competent to stand trial. At the end of Robert’s trial, after approximately 40 minutes of deliberation, the jury convicted Robert of first-degree murder in the deaths of Danielle Marzejka and Seren Bryan.

During his sentencing in January 2020, Judge James Biernat Jr. asked him to make a statement twice, but Marzejka only replied with “No” both times. “You don’t have much to say, sir, I don’t have much to say except you’re an evil man and going where you belong,” Judge Biernat added before announcing the sentence: life in prison without parole. Robert Marzejka had shown no signs of remorse or guilt throughout his trial and sentencing. He is serving his sentence in Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility. The motives behind the murders are still unknown.

