Who does not dream of having a forever home that has everything they have ever wanted? ‘Self-Made Mansions’ brings entrepreneurs who believed in their ideas, achieved their goals, and are now in search of a perfect home for their families. Lifestyle expert, Clinton Kelly, accompanies them on this journey armed with a keen eye for design and a passion for real estate, while they look at some of the most beautiful homes in the country. The reality show takes the viewers through luxurious properties, including farms, ranches, Mediterranean-style mansions, and even desert homes. The show is particularly a delight for those with an inclination towards design and architecture. If you are wondering where the series is filmed, we’ve got what you are looking for!

Self-Made Mansions Filming Locations

‘Self-Made Mansions’ is filmed in multiple states across the U.S.A., ranging from California to Massachusetts. Let us take a look at some of the locations!

Long Island, New York

An episode filmed at Long Beach,which is reputed as “The City By the Sea.” It is a high-density area for a suburb and is divided into the West End and the East End. West End comprises bungalows and some large houses. You will find sprawling family homes on the east of New York Avenue.

Pittsboro, North Carolina

The episode that features Joshua Esnard is filmed in North Carolina as his family moves from a small townhouse in Chapel Hill to a five-bedroom home in Pittsboro that sits on 30 acres of land. The new home is a ranch-style house that requires a lot of renovation and fixing before his family moves. Since the property costs them the lower end of their budget, it gives them the opportunity to redesign the space to suit their needs.

Pros: curb appeal, natural light and slidable staircase. 🌀 Don’t miss a special preview of #SelfMadeMansions with Clinton Kelly starting NOW! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MBm9zTnO7g — HGTV (@hgtv) January 2, 2021

Cave Creek, Arizona

Clinton Kelly shows three properties to an entrepreneur and his family to choose from since they have outgrown the house they work from and live in. Cave Creek is a town in Maricopa County and lies in the Sonoran Desert. The cost of living in Cave Creek is much higher than the U.S. average. The residential properties in the town are known for their large size, spanning acres, with views of the desert and the mountains.

The show may have also filmed in other states such as California and Georgia. Most of the episodes filmed between late summer and early fall in 2020, when the productions resumed filming after the COVID-19 shutdown. This means that appropriate precautions had to be taken while traveling and filming. All cast, crew, and family members had to undergo the COVID test multiple times a week. Most of the conversations that take place in the episodes are shot outdoors to ensure safety.

