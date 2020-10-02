NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Killer Role’ chronicles the murder of Shane Patrick Moore, 63, at his parents’ home in Applegate, Oregon, on July 26, 2016, and the dramatic investigations that followed. Shane’s niece, his sister Kelly Moore’s daughter, Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, was found to be the one who pulled the trigger and fatally shot him, all because she was apparently angry at him for his behavior and over the deed of the house. In 2018, when video footage of the fateful day was found on Aisling’s phone, the case broke wide open. And, in the middle of it all was Lore Moore, Shane and Kelly’s mother, who had no hand in the murder itself but was dragged into it nonetheless.

Who Is Lore Moore?

Lore Moore is the owner of the home in the 7200-block of Thompson Creek Road, where Shane was shot and killed. This residence is in the Applegate area, just inside the border with Josephine County, Oregon. Shane had been living here with his mother for about 15 years before his passing, and for most of that time, he and his sister were involved in a bitter feud over the property and its ownership. On the day of his murder, Shane had reportedly attempted to have Lore sign over a portion of the property to him by calling in a mobile notary, Carla Tryber, and that’s when everything changed. Aisling and her mother, Kelly, were both at home that day, and the former stated recording their meeting when the notary arrived to meet her grandmother.

Around eight minutes later, the heated conversation about whether Lore should sign the deed or not came to a tragic end. The camera pointed towards the windows, showing Shane outside, and while he was entering, Aisling could be heard yelling at her uncle and urging someone to “pick up the gun.” Kelly Moore walked towards her brother and told him that their mother wasn’t signing anything, and within 10 seconds, Aisling swore, walked towards her uncle, and shot him in the chest at close range. Lore was sitting at the table nearby, shocked, watching it all happen, and when the 911 call was made, she cried to the dispatcher for her son as a neighbor performed CPR until help arrived, but it was too late. Lore lost her son, and her family crumbled in the blink of an eye.

Where Is Lore Moore Now?

From what we can tell, Lore Moore apparently still resides at her home in Thompson Creek Road, Applegate, Oregon. She played a small part in relaying everything that happened to the investigators of the case and helped them in finding justice for her son. Even though Aisling said that she meant to fire a bullet past Shane’s ear as a warning, she responded with an expletive when she learned that her uncle hadn’t immediately died. All this and more helped in convicting her of second-degree manslaughter in May of 2020. Today, Lore Moore lives her life away from the spotlight and social media, indicating that she prefers to live and deal with her loss in private. Unfortunately, we do not know much about her doings or well-being now, but we hope that she has been able to attain closure and move on from the traumas of her past. (Featured Image Credit: NBC News / Dateline)

