Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Hiding Place’ is an episode that chronicles the nail-biting tale of 24-year-old “Catherine,” who lived at home with her grandmother, mother, and younger sister, when her ex-boyfriend Shane showed up and turned the circumstances into something deadly. This hostage situation, which ended in what can only be described as a stand-off, took place in October 2012 in the city of Greer, South Carolina. And now, if you’re here curious to know all the details about Shane, what transpired, and his current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered.

Who Is Shane Young?

In 2012, at the age of 30, Shane, angry at his ex-girlfriend for breaking up with him, starting stalking and harassing her. Catherine had reportedly called things off with him due to his alleged abusive and controlling behavior. Then, realizing that he could be quite dangerous because of his problems with substance abuse, Catherine made it a point to avoid him at any given time. However, she could have never imagined that this failed relationship and distancing would lead Shane to break all bounds.

After all, in mid-October, Shane stormed Catherine’s grandmother’s Skyland Drive home, where she was living at the time, with a rifle in hand. He was apparently high on hard drugs and couldn’t handle the fact that his ex-girlfriend could be with somebody else in the future. Thus, Shane shot and killed “Christopher,” her friend who happened to be there, and took her family hostage. The last straw for him, as per court documents, was that he had run into Catherine at a convenience store earlier that day, where she eluded him.

Shane had called a relative as he held Catherine’s family hostage in the bathroom to let them know what was going down. The relative then called another family member, who let law enforcement officers know about the situation. When that got combined with the fact that Catherine’s mother, Cheryl, had already made a 911 call before being cut off by Shane, the SWAT team decided to enter the home after about five hours of unfruitful negotiation. Catherine had been hiding from Shane behind the shower curtain the entire time.

Where Is Shane Young Now?

During the shoot-out that ensued, Shane Young shot and wounded two police officers and got hurt in the process himself. Catherine’s grandmother, Sandy, was shot through the hip, and her 10-year-old sister had taken a bullet to the knee. Catherine’s mother, Cheryl Mann, was injured by toilet fragments that gunshots had shattered. Thankfully, though, none of their injuries were too severe, and Catherine herself was left physically unscathed. Consequently, when everything settled down, Shane was taken into custody, charged with one count of murder, one count of first-degree burglary, and eight counts of attempted murder.

In 2013, Shane pleaded guilty to the charges against him, receiving two life sentences and eight consecutive 30-year sentences (a total of 240 years). As per his plea agreement, he will never be eligible for parole. Therefore, today, at the age of 38, Shane Kelley Young is incarcerated at the maximum-security Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, South Carolina, where he is expected to remain for the rest of his natural life. “At least I know I’ll never have to look at him again and he’ll never do harm to anyone else,” Sandy, Catherine’s grandmother, said after his hearing. “He deserves to live his life and think about what he has destroyed.”

