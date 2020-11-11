Netflix’s ‘Trial 4’ is an eight-part documentary series that tells the baffling tale of Sean K. Ellis, who spent almost 22 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of the 1993 murder of a Boston Police Detective by the name of John Mulligan. He was 19 when he was sent to jail in 1995 after three trials – two of which resulted in hung juries.

But in 2015, Sean was freed on bail and was ordered to face a fourth one, which would ultimately decide whether he would spend the rest of his life behind bars or have his freedom forever. With him at every step of the way, as seen in the series itself, was his family, especially his sister, Shar’day Taylor. In case you wish to know more about her, you’re at the right place!

Who Is Shar’day Taylor?

Shar’day Taylor is Sean Ellis’ younger sister. She wasn’t a prominent face when Sean was on trial and questioned by the authorities initially because she was just 3-years-old at the time. Shar’day was a toddler, so of course, she had no idea what was going on and wasn’t a part of it. However, as she grew up and started learning more and more about her family, Shar’day decided that she’ll step up and help them, and her brother, in any way possible.

Shar’day knew more than enough to know that her brother was innocent. So, she communicated with Sean’s lawyer quite frequently to be aware of everything that was happening and be present throughout the trial, showing her support. When, in 2015, Sean was granted bail and a re-trial, Shar’day was probably the happiest of them all. She finally had her elder brother with her, whom she could actually get to know and talk to whenever she felt like it.

In 2018, when all the charges against Sean were dismissed, the delight she felt was indescribable. According to CBS Boston, the one thing that Shar’day looked forward to the most after Sean’s exoneration was spending the holidays with him without any worries. “I was three years old that was the last time I knew him, to be him, a completely free man,” she said. “Now today, at 28, I get to see my brother again completely free.”

Where Is Shar’day Taylor Now?

Shar’Day Taylor still resides in Boston, Massachusetts, and it seems as if she is happy with where she is in her life. As evident from her Facebook Profile, there is not much that she has made public knowledge about her personal or professional life. It appears as if Shar’day is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who currently holds a position with the Department of Children and Families.

Considering all that she has faced with her own family, this occupation seems not just appropriate but also much needed for herself and others. After all, she can derive from her own experiences to help those who might be facing something similar. Shar’day’s family is complete again, and for her, that’s all that matters.

