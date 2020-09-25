‘Sneakerheads’ is a new comedy TV series on Netflix that follows the antics of sneakerhead turned stay-at-home daddy Devin, who finds himself falling back to his old obsession with sneakers after he gets roped into a bad scheme by his old friend Bobby. He is way too involved and up to his old tricks long before he realizes he is in too deep. Deciding that there’s no turning back, Devin and Bobby, helped along by some fellow sneaker-obsessed individuals, embark on a quest across the globe to find a pair of the most elusive kicks of all time.

The show ‘Sneakerheads’ is created by Jay Longino, directed by Dave Meyers, and stars Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans in key roles. If you’re curious to know where the show has been filmed, we’ve compiled a list of specific locations where ‘Sneakerheads’ was majorly shot.

Sneakerheads Filming Locations

‘Sneakerheads’ was filmed on location, mainly in California and Hong Kong. Here are mostly all of the shooting locations for this show.

Los Angeles, California

Within Los Angeles, the show was filmed in various different neighborhoods such as Studio City, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, and the Fairfax District. ‘Sneakerheads’ was also filmed inside shoe stores like the Jason Markk Flagship Store in Japanese Village Plaza (located at 329 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA). Some scenes were also shot at the legendary Uncle Paulie’s Deli in Beverly Grove which is located at 8369 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.

Hong Kong

The bustling residential and shopping district of Mong Kok was one of the prominent filming locations in Hong Kong for ‘Sneakerheads’. Another Hong Kong neighborhood that the crew shot in is Tsim Sha Tsui, a vibrant shopping and nightlife district in Kowloon.

