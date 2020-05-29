Food shows come in a variety of different flavors, textures, and cuisines. There are cooking competition shows like ‘MasterChef,’ and there are series where struggling restaurants receive a makeover. Another common type of food shows is travel food documentaries. Such shows often prove to be the most satisfying as they take viewers on a culinary journey to various places. ‘Somebody Feed Phil‘ is yet another travel-food documentary with a similarly wholesome appeal.

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ is considered to be the spiritual successor to ‘I’ll Have What Phil is Having,’ another travel-food documentary with the same host. Both the shows star Philip Rosenthal. Outside of the food shows, Rosenthal is known for having created, written, and produced the popular sitcom, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’ Moreover, he has also worked on productions such as ’30 Rock,’ ‘The Simpsons Movie,’ and ‘The TV Set.’

Somebody Feed Phil Filming Locations

As mentioned earlier, ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ is a travel-food documentary. Staying true to its form, it sees Rosenthal going to a variety of different places to show viewers a host of different cuisines and eateries. Each episode sees Rosenthal travel to a different city. This is how he ensures that the series stays fresh. This article will mainly focus on the places that Rosenthal travels to in the third season of the show.

Season 3

In the third season of ‘Somebody Feed Phil,’ Philip Rosenthal travels to a host of exotic places to try out different kinds of food. He visits Marrakesh, Chicago, London, Seoul, and Montreal. This set of places proves to be a healthy mix offering much-needed variety for the third season. Have a look at the following tweet:

As you can see, Philip Rosenthal is seen having wings with Eric Nam in Seoul, South Korea. Nam is a K-pop star and television host. At Seoul, Rosenthal also tries tteok-bokki, crab, and gobble-fried chicken. Next, have a look at the following tweet:

As you can see, in London, Rosenthal visits The Wellington. According to local sources, he tries fish and chips and various other kinds of food like venison nosh. Moving on, take a look at the tweet below:

In the city of the big shoulders, at the pizzeria with the deep dish, @PequodsPizza in #Chicago. Season 3 Friday May 29 ♥️ @netflix pic.twitter.com/Ej6EyYzE0P — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) May 23, 2020

As you can see, Rosenthal heads to Pequod’s Pizza on Clybourn Avenue in Chicago. Obviously, he tries a deep dish pizza there. Apart from that, in Chicago, Rosenthal also tries hot dogs and tasty pies. Then, in Montreal, Philip Rosenthal is seen savoring some bagels and chicken. Yum! Moreover, he also visits a Japanese restaurant, Park, as proven by the tweet attached below:

Moreover, according to local sources, he also visits Montreal Plaza, Cabane a Sucre Au Pied du Cochon, St. Viateur-Bagel, Ma Poule Mouillee, and Olive & Gourmando. Lastly, in Marrakesh, Rosenthal enjoys a savory lamb dish!

Read More: Best Food Docuseries on Netflix