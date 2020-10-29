‘Southern Charm’ is a reality show that focuses on the lives of a bunch of socialites from Charleston, South Carolina. The estates and properties owned by the families have a rich history; many of them used to be plantations. The series gives us a peek into the modern-day lives of aristocrats and a little political history of Charleston. What makes it so interesting, is the dramatic interpersonal dynamics between the cast members.

Over the years, the cast has seen a lot of changes, especially in the seventh season. Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, Chelsea Meissner, and Eliza Limehouse stepped out after the sixth season. The show continues season 7 with Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, John Pringle, Craig Conover, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, and her friend Leva Bonaparte. Let us not keep you waiting and take you through the beautiful locations that feature in the series!

Southern Charm Filming Locations

Apart from focusing on the lives of the socialites, ‘Southern Charm’ also features some historical landmarks like the Lewisfield Plantation and the Isaac Jenkins Mikell House. The filming for the seventh season was on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but eventually resumed with a few changes. If you are wondering where the series is filmed, we have got you covered.

Charleston, South Carolina

When the filming for the seventh season resumed, most of it comprised video chats, outdoor scenes, or filming through patio doors to ensure everyone’s safety. But the grand properties that are a part of ‘Southern Charm’ are one of the main aspects of the show, albeit having a controversial past involving slavery.

One of the most well-known and historic plantations belong to Patricia Altschul, which is the Isaac Jenkins Mikell House. Built in 1850 by a wealthy cotton planter, this estate is a regular feature on ‘Southern Charm.’ Patricia is known for the incredible parties she throws, although there isn’t one in season 7.

You may also remember polo matches from season 4 and season 5, which were filmed at Brookland Plantation on Edisto Island. It was an indigo plantation from the early 1800s and was owned by many people before it became Thomas Ravenel’s place. We see the Airy Hall Plantation in the sixth season, which belongs to Eliza Limehouse’s family. Another historical landmark of Charleston is the Lewisfield Plantation, where Kathryn Calhoun Dennis grew up.

One of the filming locations from the seventh season made headlines with strong reactions from the viewers. It’s the site of the removal of John C. Calhoun’s statue. Some of the ‘Southern Charm’ cast members happened to be present during the protests and were filming while they were there. Kathryn Calhoun Dennis also happens to be a direct descendant of John C. Calhoun, who was a slave owner.

