Investigation Discovery’s ‘Dead Silent: The Model Home Murders’ examines the double homicide case of Lori Brown and Cynthia “Cyndi” Williams, two real estate agents who worked at a home construction company’s sales office in Cobb County. The two women were found slain inside their agency shortly after 1:30 p.m. on November 3, 2003, and it was soon determined that they had been attacked just beforehand. As the investigations into the matter proceeded, it turned out that Stacey Ian Humphreys was the man responsible. So, now that it’s been a while, let’s find out all that there is to know about him, shall we?

Who Is Stacey Ian Humphreys?

Stacey Ian Humphreys, a convicted felon who was still on parole in November 2003, is said to have entered the sales office located in a model home after following Cyndi Williams to the area. His motive, prosecutors said, was to steal money so that he could make a $565 payment on his Dodge Durango truck. Stacey came under suspicion after the officers in charge learned his physical description matched that of the killer and that he owned a Dodge Durango, which had been seen in the area just before the slayings. And his co-worker, who had identified him, also revealed that Stacey hadn’t shown up for work that day.

Following that, the police focused their investigations on Stacey. They made arrangements via his parole officer to meet with him on the morning of November 7, 2003, so as to question him about the matter. However, Stacey ditched the meeting and even managed to elude the officers who had him under surveillance to skip town. Nevertheless, after a car chase between him and the authorities, he was apprehended in Wisconsin the next day. Stacey subsequently confessed. “I know I did it. I know it just as well as I know my own name,” he said in his interrogation, adding that although he believes he killed the women, he doesn’t recall doing it.

Where Is Stacey Ian Humphreys Now?

Stacey Ian Humphreys stood trial for murder in 2007, which lasted for about two weeks and included testimonies from the victims’ families, witnesses, police officers, and medical professionals. A clinical psychologist also took to the stands and testified that he believed Stacey suffered from memory lapses caused by post-traumatic stress disorder and Asperger’s syndrome. However, they additionally stated that Stacey was highly intelligent and knew the difference between right and wrong. Therefore, although Stacey had mental issues, he could not be deemed legally insane and thus had to be tried as an ordinary civilian.

In the end, the jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for nearly 19 hours before finding Stacey Ian Humphreys guilty of two counts each of malice murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was neither charged nor convicted of any sex crimes even though both his victims were found naked. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection. Today, at the age of 47, Stacey is on death row, incarcerated at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in unincorporated Butts County, Georgia, near Jackson. He will be executed there itself.

