While the big screen has been teeming with superhero figures, television, too, has its own league of extraordinary characters who fight dangerous supervillains. The CW has played an essential role in creating a chain of several shows based on DC characters and has created a shared universe, with the storylines crossing over with each other all the time. It has also been paying more attention to teenage superheroes, who have a league of their own with great potential for the future. ‘Stargirl’ belongs to this crop of TV series.

Based on the DC character of the same name, it follows the story of a teenage girl who discovers a strange staff in her step-father’s belongings. It gives her magical powers, and she discovers that it had belonged to a superhero who died fighting an evil organization. As she becomes adept at harnessing the staff to her use, she invites the attention of several villains who have been looking for it. As they arrive with full force, Stargirl assembles a league of her own to fight them. All of this happens in Blue Valley, a town in Nebraska. Is it a real place? Here’s the answer.

Where is Stargirl filmed?

Courtney Whitmore’s life is changed after moving from the big city scene of Los Angeles to the quieter surroundings of Blue Valley in Nebraska. She thinks that the small-town will not match up to the vibrance of LA, but after a surprising discovery about her step-father’s past, she realizes that her new home is full of dangers.

Even though the story of Stargirl is set in Nebraska, it is not where the show turned for production. Like a lot of other CW shows, Atlanta serves as the primary filming location for ‘Stargirl’. However, the surrounding cities of Marietta and Douglasville also feature in the series. Some scenes have also been filmed in Dallas.

Atlanta, Georgia

Finding the cosmic staff changes Courtney’s life. While she enjoys the perks of being a superhero, soon enough, she also comes face to face with the villains of the Injustice Society. Most of her fighting is limited to her new home in Blue Valley, but the filming for these scenes took the crew of ‘Stargirl’ across several cities in the state of Georgia. Most of the series has been filmed in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Several sites in Marietta, Duluth, Mableton, and Lithia Springs feature in the series.

The Douglas County High School has been used as one of the central locations in ‘Stargirl’, including the scenes of High School Homecoming Football Game. The West Lake High School is also used to film several portions of the show. Parts of Campbell Middle School in Smyrna were used in completing the set up of Courtney’s high-school life.

The crew was spotted filming in several neighborhoods of Atlanta, like Virginia–Highland, West End, Arbor Place Mall, and Vinings. Scenes have also been filmed on location at The Atlanta Center for Medical Research. The production also set camp in North Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street. Several places in Paulding County can also be seen in the show, along with several areas in Jackson.

Read More: Best Superhero TV Shows of All Time