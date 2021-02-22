The CW’s superhero drama series, ‘Superman & Lois’ features the popular DC Comics characters of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, relocating to Clark’s hometown, Smallville, Kansas, and their two teenaged sons. The series is developed by Todd Helbing (‘The Flash’) and Greg Berlanti (‘Love, Simon’) and stars Tyler Hoechlin (‘Teen Wolf’), Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin in the lead roles. It is set in the fictional small town of Smallville, Kansas, and if you are wondering how this iconic town from the pages of DC Comics was created for the series and where it is filmed, we have the details.



Superman & Lois Filming Locations

Production on the series was expected to begin in March 2020. However, it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the filming restrictions were eased off, the series officially began filming on October 21, 2020, and concluded in June 2021. Actress Elizabeth Tulloch confirmed the commencement hrough a post on Instagram. Although the fictional town of Smallville is set in Kansan, the series films on location and sets build in Vancouver and Surrey in British Columbia.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Superman & Lois’ is filmed in Vancouver, located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. It is the third-largest metropolitan area in Canada. The Kent family farm, which is Clark’s childhood home, is a set built in Delta, Vancouver. All the scenes featuring the Kent farm and household are shot here.

Surrey, British Columbia

The series is also filmed in Surrey, located on the Lower Mainland of Vancouver in British Columbia, on the south side of Fraser River and north of the Canada–United States border. In October 2020, the Surrey council announced that it had granted the producers permission to construct sets worth $1.5 million on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Cloverdale, on a three-year contract. These sets acted as the outdoor locations of the main town of Smallville and feature many spots such as storefronts, post offices, a train station, etc.

Superman & Lois return to Cloverville. @CityofSurrey working on long term deal with WB for a production set. Construction underway…paving over kryptonite shortly! @yvrshoots @WhatsFilmingON @creativebcs pic.twitter.com/KbFx1Tgnui — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) September 16, 2020

Along with outdoor scenes, some of the indoor locations are also filmed in Surrey. Interestingly, Cloverdale is also a primary filming site for ‘Smallville.’ Surrey is known for its arts and efficient and well-planned communal spaces. Lee Toland Krieger, who serves as one of the series’s directors, shared an image from the sets taken during the filming of an indoor scene on his Instagram account.

